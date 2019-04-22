IPL final in Hyderabad on May 12, women's games in Jaipur

New Delhi: IPL 2019 Trophy on display at a Delhi mall on March 17, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The final of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 12 after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) wasn't given permission to open stands I, J and K. Chennai will now host Qualifier 1 while Vizag will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

While the playoffs are generally hosted in the venues of the winners and runners-up, certain challenges has seen the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) face this issue wherein they had to bring in Vizag in the picture. Qualifier 1 will be played on May 7 in Chennai.

Hyderabad was expected to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, but due to local elections scheduled on May 6, 10 and 14, that will not be possible as the police will not be in a position to provide the required security and permissions.

Vizag was kept as back-up and will now host the Eliminator on May 8 and Qualifier 2 on May 10. Jaipur will host all the four women's matches. While the first match on May 6 is clashing with elections, RCA has got the required clearance.

The three women's teams will be Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

