×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: Punjab fight back to restrict Mumbai at 176/7

IANS
NEWS
News
20   //    30 Mar 2019, 18:37 IST
IANS Image
Mohali: Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami in action during the ninth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab on March 30, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Mohali, March 30 (IANS) An impressive bowling effort helped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) restrict Mumbai Indians at 176/7 in their Indian premier League (IPL) clash at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium here on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen and Andrew Tye scalped two wickets each but leaked runs, while Murugan Ashwin impressed with figures of 2/25 from his four overs.

On the other hand, Mumbai were helped by valuable contributions from Quinton de Kock (60 off 39) and Hardik Pandya (31 off 19) while skipper Rohit Sharma also chipped in with 32 off 18 balls.

It was the regular jolts by Punjab bowlers which hurt Mumbai's chances of putting a huge total.

Asked to bat, openers de Kock and Sharma gave a perfect start to Mumbai, putting 50 runs in the first five overs. However, Viljoen then dealt the first breakthrough by trapping Sharma plumb in front in the sixth over.

Murugan also struck soon to send back new batsman Suryakumar Yadav (11).

de Kock and Yuvraj Singh then anchored Mumbai's innings with a 58-run partnership before Shami cut short the former's stay.

With 126 runs on board, Mumbai lost Yuvraj for 18 when the southpaw holed out to Shami off Murugan.

Mumbai then lost Keiron Pollard (7) and Krunal Pandya (10) cheaply, but Hardik Pandya once again proved his worth by smashing a quickfire 19-ball 31 runs to help his team post a fighting total.

Advertisement

Brief scores

Mumbai Indians: 176/7 (Quinton de Kock 60, Rohit Sharma 32; Murugan Ashwin 2/25) vs Kings XI Punjab

IANS
NEWS
IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at Mohali
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
Punjab opt to field against Mumbai in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 9: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL Records : 3 Best spells by Sunil Narine in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who started with Delhi Capitals but won IPL title with other franchises
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL: 11 players who have captained Kings Xi Punjab in 11 IPL Seasons 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 10 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 9
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 154/2 (16.2 ov)
LIVE
Kings XI Punjab need 23 runs to won from 3.4 overs
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us