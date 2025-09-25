IPL team-wise list of players picked in India's squad for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

India named their squad for the home Test series against the West Indies. The teams will contest in a two-Test series with the first match beginning on October 02 in Ahmedabad.

Ad

This series will mark the beginning of the international home season for India. Their last Test assignment was an away Test series against England, which they levelled 2-2. Shubman Gill is the captain, who was appointed for the role before heading to England.

With Rishabh Pant missing out due to his injury, India have named senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain for this series. The first Test is scheduled to conclude on October 06. The second and final match of the series will begin on October 10 and will be played in Delhi.

Ad

Trending

All the players picked in the squad are part of various IPL teams, barring N Jagadeesan. Notably, he was unsold during the 2025 mega auction. The wicketkeeper-batter last played in the league in 2023.

On that note, here is a team-by-team breakdown of IPL players named in India's squad for the West Indies Tests.

IPL-team wise list of players named in India's squad for WI Tests

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 1 player

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy returned to the Test side. He was a part of the England tour but was ruled out after the third Test at Lord's due to a knee injury. He has played seven Tests so far and has scored 343 runs with a century, along with eight wickets.

Ad

However, he is yet to establish himself as a reliable and consistent performer for India in this format. The West Indies series will be crucial for the SRH star to cement his spot as a pace-bowling all-rounder in the side.

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 1 player

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Ace pacer and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad as well. Bumrah is currently with the Indian team playing the Asia Cup 2025. During the England tour, he played only three out of the five matches to manage his workload.

Ad

While Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, mentioned at the press conference that Bumrah would be available for both the Tests against the West Indies, it remains to be seen if he features in both games or plays just one.

#3 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 1 player

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is among the few senior players in the current Indian Test team. Moreover, Jadeja will also have a crucial role to play as the vice-captain in the West Indies series.

Ad

The all-rounder played a massive role with the bat in England. He scored 516 runs at an average of 86 with an unbeaten hundred and five half-centuries. With the pitches likely to assist spinners at home, Jadeja will have an equally important role to play with the ball as well.

#4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 player

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal made a comeback to the Indian Test team after last having played in the format in 2024. Devdutt had been away after he was ruled out of IPL 2025 during the backend and missed the final that RCB won.

Ad

The young left-hander recently scored a half-century in the Duleep Trophy and backed it up with 150 runs against Australia A. His solid performances led to a recall to the Test team for the West Indies series.

#5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 2 players

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel are the two Rajasthan Royals (RR) players in the Indian squad for the West Indies series. Jaiswal has been brilliant both at home and away as well.

Ad

In England, he had a successful outing, scoring 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and as many half-centuries. Left out of the main squad for the Asia Cup 2025, Jaiswal will be raring to go once again.

On the other hand, this series will be a massive opportunity for Dhruv Jurel. He will get the opportunity to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in Pant's absence. Therefore, Jurel will be keen to do well and make his mark.

Ad

#6 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 3 players

Three big names from the Delhi Capitals (DC) are a part of the Indian squad. These are KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. Rahul scored 532 runs with two hundreds and as many fifties in England. As a senior player, he will once again have responsibility on his shoulders.

All-rounder Axar Patel returned to the Test set-up for the home series. Axar was not a part of the England tour. He last played at home in 2024 and is set for a comeback as well.

Ad

The majority of the attention will be on wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep did not play a single Test in England. He has been in top form in the Asia Cup 2025. It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity in the playing XI against the West Indies.

#7 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 5 players

2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Maximum players in this Indian squad are from the Gujarat Titans (GT), including captain Shubman Gill. This will be Gill's second series as Test captain, making it important for him to carry his stellar form.

Ad

Left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan and all-rounder Washington Sundar will have key roles to play as well. Sai Sudharsan, who showed glimpses of his potential in England, will have to look to seal his spot at the number three position.

Meanwhile, GT pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are also in the squad. Both quicks played important roles wth the ball in England.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel and N. Jagadeesan.

Notably, there are no players from Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news