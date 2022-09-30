Irani Cup 2022, Saurashtra vs Rest of India: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Saurashtra will take on the Rest of India in the Irani Cup at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The five-day match will begin on Saturday, October 1, and this might be the first time that two Irani Cups will take place.

Saurashtra defeated Bengal in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. They were due to play the Rest of India in the Irani Cup on March 18 but the game was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ranji trophy returned this season and Madhya Pradesh clinched the prestigious title and will face the Rest of India in the latter stages of the season.

Jaydev Unadkat led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title. He led from the front and performed consistently throughout the season. The batters too stepped up and seized the crunch moments in all the games. They will look to display an all-round performance in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India.

Unadkat will continue to lead Saurashtra in the Irani Cup. Other notable inclusions are Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, and Chetan Sakariya. They will look to use all their experience to help their side lift the Irani Cup.

Experienced batter Hanuma Vihari has been handed the responsibility of leading the Rest of India side in the prestigious tournament. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named in the side.

Speedster Umran Malik will lead the pace-bowling attack alongside Kuldeep Sen. It promises to be a cracker of a contest in the capital city of Saurashtra.

Irani Cup 2022: Saurashtra vs Rest of India Match Details:

Match: Saurashtra vs Rest of India

Date and Time: October 1 to October 5, 2022, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some lateral movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes at the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the match is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket throughout the course of five days.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Snell Patel (wk), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Kamlesh Makvana, and Chetan Sakariya.

Probable XI

Rest of India

Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Hanuma Vihari (c), KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India Match Prediction

Both Saurashtra and the Rest of India have some experienced players on their side and we can expect an intense battle between bat and ball over the course of five days. Both sides will come out hard against each other to lift the coveted trophy.

The rest of India look like a settled unit and expect them to lift the Irani Cup 2022.

Prediction: Rest of India to win this encounter.

Saurashtra vs Rest of India details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD

Live Streaming: N/A

