Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup 2023, Kerala vs Andhra, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The 3rd T20 match of the Chhattisgarh Men’s T20 Invitation Cup is slated to take place between Kerala and Andhra on September 30. The game will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and will kick off at 9 AM IST.

Kerala is right on top of the points table sitting with a comfortable NRR of 1.7. Kerala as a team was outstanding on the field in their preceding fixture against Jharkhand. Sourabh Tiwary and Nazim Siddique gave Jharkhand an ideal start but the wheels started coming off very soon.

Vinoop Manoharan accounted for the bulk of the damage picking up three wickets for just 13 runs while Pathirikattu Midhun picked a solitary wicket. However, the team showed some brilliant fielding effort which resulted in 3 run-out dismissals, and were eventually able to restrict Jharkhand to 131.

In response, Ajnas M top-scored scoring 48 (33), and got some good support from the skipper Sachin Baby who made a well-compiled innings of 32 (22) to steer Kerala to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Andhra is second in the points table sitting with an NRR of 0.601. The Andhra bowlers appeared very lackluster at first giving away too many runs in the first half of the game.

Cheepurapalli Stephan, Harishankar Reddy, and Lalith Mohan were expensive with the ball and conceded at more than 10 RPO. The Andhra bowlers could only accumulate six wickets as Chattisgarh Red raced to 177 in their allotted overs.

In response, Ashwin Hebbar and Shaik Rasheed led the attack and launched a brutal assault on the Red’s bowlers. The duo smoked the bowlers to all parts and raced to their target in record time without losing too many wickets. Ashwin Hebbar was later adjudged Player of The Match for his breathtaking knock of 111 * (64).

Kerala vs Andhra Match Details:

Match: Kerala vs Andhra, Match 3

Date and Time: September 30, Saturday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Kerala vs Andhra Pitch Report

The deck at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur offers genuine assistance to batters. The pitch provides good bounce and carry which allows batters to freely play across the line. As the match goes on, the pitch tends to deteriorate which facilitates the spinners to operate in a menacing fashion.

Kerala vs Andhra Weather Report

The weather on match day will be moderately warm with temperatures varying between 32 C and 24 C. Moreover, the humidity rate is expected to hover around the 80% mark with a slim 20% probability of a shower.

Kerala vs Andhra Predicted Xl

Kerala

Probable Xl

Sachin Baby, Ajnas M, Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, Akhil M S, Akhil Scaria, Harikrishnan Mu, Krishna Prasad, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan, Sachin Suresh (wicket-keeper)

Andhra

Probable Xl

Ashwin Hebbar, Dheeraj Kumar, Manyala Pranith, Pinninti Tapaswi, Shai Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Manish Golamaru, KS Bharat(wk), Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Hemanth Reddy.

Kerala vs Andhra Prediction

Both teams are heading into this fixture with an impressive win under their belt. At this stage, both teams have the winning momentum behind them and will be gearing up for a cut-throat contest. However, Kerala showed a lot more control with the ball than Andhra in their previous game by restricting Jharkhand to under 135 runs.

Whereas, Andhra did manage to register a victory but their bowlers went for plenty around the park. Kerala are likely to have the edge over their rivals.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match.

Kerala vs Andhra Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode website & app