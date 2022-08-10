IRE vs AFG Prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

Ireland and Afghanistan will lock horns in the second match of their five-T20I series on Thursday. The hosts are leading the series after winning the opening game earlier this week in Belfast.

They chased down 169 runs in a thrilling encounter and won the game by seven wickets. They will be looking to extend their lead with a win in the second game.

In the first T20I, Afghanistan opted to bat first and posted 168 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Usman Ghani scored a sparkling 59 off 42 deliveries with five fours and two sixes while Ibrahim Zadran played a brilliant cameo of 29* runs in 18 balls with one four and two sixes.

Barry McCarthy was Ireland's best bowler with three wickets while George Dockrell returned figures of 2/7 in his two overs.

In response, Ireland started well with their openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie, smashing 61 runs in less than eight overs. The latter played well to score 51 runs while Lorcan Tucker, who came out to bat at three, held the innings well and scored a vital half-century.

Though the chase got a bit tricky at the end, Ireland were always in control and talented Harry Tector and George Dockrell made sure they reached the target with one ball and seven wickets to spare.

Will Ireland (IRE) beat Afghanistan (AFG) in the 2nd T20I?

Given Ireland have the winning momentum now, it would be hard to stop them. Players will be eager to continue playing the way they did in the previous game.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have always enjoyed dominance over teams like Ireland. The loss must have hurt them. Expect a strong comeback from Afghanistan in this game.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the game and level the series.

