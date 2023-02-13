IRE-W vs ENG-W Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Ireland vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match

After a seven-wicket win in their first Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match against West Indies Women, England Women will aim to continue their winning momentum against Ireland Women today. The Boland Park in Paarl will play host to the battle between the two neighboring nations.

England Women have a ton of momentum on their side as they have won their last five T20I matches. Ireland Women, on the other hand, have recorded three wins in their last five games. The Irish team is coming off a 2-1 away series win against Pakistan Women.

Speaking of the performances of the two teams on South African soil, England Women won a warm-up match against New Zealand Women prior to their win over West Indies Women. Meanwhile, Ireland Women lost against Sri Lanka Women but upset Australia Women in the warm-up round.

Ireland defeated England last year in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Ireland's women's team can replicate the same feat.

Before the battle between England Women and Ireland Women starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record in T20I cricket.

IRE-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Ireland Women's Cricket



Here's a reminder of the squad Are you backing the Women in Green when we take on England on Monday?



The ICC Women's @T20WorldCup starts TOMORROW! Here's a reminder of the squad Are you backing the Women in Green when we take on England on Monday?

England Women lead 1-0 in their head-to-head record against Ireland Women in T20I matches. The only meeting between the two nations took place back in 2012, where England won by a big margin of 51 runs.

IRE-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

The head-to-head record between Ireland Women and England Women in Women's T20 World Cup matches stands at 0-0. This will be the first match between the two teams on the grand stage.

Last 5 IRE-W vs ENG-W matches

Ireland Women's Cricket



The hard yards have now been put in…so, all that's left to do is to tune into Sky Sports today at 1pm to watch us take on England.



A behind-the-scenes look at our last training session before the start of our @T20WorldCup campaign. The hard yards have now been put in…so, all that's left to do is to tune into Sky Sports today at 1pm to watch us take on England.

England Women played a one-off T20I against Ireland Women in June 2012. Here's a summary of that match:

ENG-W (136/4) beat IRE-W (85/5) by 51 runs, Jun 23, 2012.

Will England maintain their 100% win record in Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Share your views in the comments box below.

