Ireland-Bangladesh-West Indies tri-series 2019: Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Fixtures and Squads

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Feature
72   //    02 May 2019, 13:09 IST

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

The Ireland Triangular Series 2019 is scheduled from 5th to 17th May 2019. The tournament involves hosts Ireland alongside two World Cup 2019 participants Bangladesh and West Indies. The matches will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground (Dublin) and Malahide Cricket Club, The Village (Dublin).

As per the format, all three teams will face each other twice in a robin round format, with the top two entering the final on 17th May. The series will commence with Ireland taking on the Caribbean team on May 5 at the Clontarf, followed by the second game between Windies and Bangladesh at the same venue on May 7.

Then the teams will move to Malahide for the next three games on May 9 (Ireland vs Bangladesh), May 11 (Ireland vs West Indies) and May 13 (Bangladesh vs West Indies).

Finally, on May 15, Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the last group fixture at Clontarf. The final of the tri-series will be played at Malahide on May 17.

Ireland tri-series 2019 - Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the official release, RTE holds the official broadcasting rights for the tri-series and will telecast it on its channel RTE 2. Meanwhile, viewers in Bangladesh and the Caribbean Islands can enjoy the telecast on GTV and ESPN respectively.

Live stream lovers can catch the live action on rte.ie website (Ireland) and Rabbitholebd YouTube channel (Bangladesh).

For the sub-continent viewers, Star Sports are expected to telecast selected games on Star Sports Select 2, which can also be accessed via Hotstar. Meanwhile, fans from other locations can access the live feed on Yupp TV, ATN Cricket Plus and Commonwealth Broadcasting Network (CBN).

OSN Network will telecast exclusive highlights packages for all the tri-series games on its channel OSN Cric (611).

Ireland tri-series 2019 squads

Ireland (for first two games): William Porterfield (c), Gary Wilson (W), Tim Murtagh, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Kevin O'Brien, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson and Lorcan Tucker.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah and Farhad Reza.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (W), Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Jonathan Carter.

Tags:
Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2019 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Mashrafe Mortaza William Porterfield
