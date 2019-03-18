×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ireland No.11 batsman Tim Murtagh creates a unique record in Test cricket

Sachin Iyer
CONTRIBUTOR
News
481   //    18 Mar 2019, 14:12 IST

Tim Murtagh
Tim Murtagh

During the third day of the first Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland, Ireland's no. 11 batsman Tim Murtagh created a unique history. He became the first no. 11 batsman in the history of Test cricket to score more than 25 runs in both innings of a Test match.

In the first innings after a top-order collapse, Murtagh’s 75 ball-54 was the top contribution which helped Ireland post a decent total of 172. He hit four 4s and two 6s for his maiden half-century. Along with George Dockrell (39), he was able to add 87 runs for the last wicket. Afghanistan were able to take a first-innings lead of 142 runs with brilliant half-centuries from Rahmat Shah (98), Hasmatullah Shahidi (61) and Asghar Afghan (67).

In the second innings, Ireland posted 288 runs with the help of half-centuries from Andrew Balbirine (82), Kevin O Brien (56) and another last-minute cameo from Murtagh (27 off 32 balls). Even though he played with an injured finger, Rashid Khan was the pick amongst the bowlers for Afghanistan. The spin sensation scalped 5 wickets for 82 runs.

Chasing a target of 147, Rahmat Shah (76) and Ihsanullah Janat (65*) made sure that Afghanistan crossed the line comfortably. They chased down 147 in 48 overs, losing just 3 wickets in the process. If not for the last-minute madness from the Afghan batsmen, they could have completed the win with 9 wickets to spare.

While New Zealand took 45 Tests and India took 25 Tests to register their first Test win, Afghanistan were able to register their first Test victory in the second Test match they played in itself. Rahmat Shah was awarded the Man of the Match title for his twin half-centuries.

With a commendable degree of maturity and a proper mix of controlled aggression and defence, Afghanistan have proved once again that they are going to be one of the greater sides in international cricket. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ireland Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Tim Murtagh
Sachin Iyer
CONTRIBUTOR
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 1st Test: Preview, match details and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 Squads and Teams: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 4th ODI: Match details & Key players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI: Match Details, Preview, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: Rashid Khan becomes first Afghan bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
2nd ODI
SLW 187/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG-W 143/2 (23.4 ov)
LIVE
Rain: England Women need 45 runs to won from 26.2 overs
SLW VS ENG-W live score
Only Test | Fri, 15 Mar
IRE 172/10 & 288/10
AFG 314/10 & 149/3
Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us