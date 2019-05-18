Ireland Tri-nation series: Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets to win the series

In their final match before the World Cup, the Bangladeshi cricket team defeated the West Indies by 5 wickets in the finals of the tri-series played at Dublin on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Mortaza won the toss and decided to field first. West Indian openers Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris got the team off to a flying start, putting the Bangladeshi bowlers under pressure. At the end of 10 overs, both openers took them to 53 for 0.

After the power-play, Hope and Ambris played with positive intent, showing their class. Hope reached his fifty first off 50 balls, which was followed by Sunil Ambris off 60 balls. When the score read 131 for 0 in 20.1 overs, rain arrived. After the rain break, the match was reduced to 24 overs a side.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shai Hope for 74 off 64 balls. Hope and Ambris had added 144 runs in 22.4 overs. West Indies scored 152 for 1 at the end of 24 overs as Sunil Ambris remained not out on 69.

Chasing the revised target of 210 runs in 24 overs, Bangladeshi openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal played with positive intent, putting pressure on West Indies bowlers. The first power-play was reduced to 5 overs. At the end of 5 overs, Bangladesh had scored 51 for 0.

After the completion of the power-play, Shannon Gabriel struck twice, dismissing Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman in the same over. Soumya Sarkar played an array of shots to reach his fifty off 27 balls and put pressure back on the West Indies bowlers. Rahim and Sarkar added 49 runs for the 3rd wicket before Reifer struck to dismiss Sarkar for well-made 66. The experienced Rahim also scored 36 off 22 balls. Bangladesh were struggling at 143 for 5 in the 16th over.

Mosaddek Hossain came to the crease and showed his hitting abilities while Mahmudllah gave him full support. The young batsman reached his fifty off 20 balls and added 70 unbeaten runs to give Bangladesh a thrilling 5 wicket win to win the tri-series.

Bangladesh 213 for 5 in 22.5 overs ( Mosaddek Hossain 52*, Soumya Sarkar 66, Reifer 2/23, Gabriel 2/30) beat West Indies 152 for 1 in 24 overs ( Shai Hope 74, Sunil Ambris 69*, Hasan Miraz 1/22) by 5 wickets via DLS method.