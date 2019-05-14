×
Ireland Tri-Nation Series: Bangladesh through to the finals with an easy 5-wicket win over West Indies

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
51   //    14 May 2019, 00:42 IST

Bangladesh v West Indies
Bangladesh v West Indies

Bangladesh progressed through to the finals of Tri-Nation series by beating West Indies in the 5th match of the tournament played at Dublin on Monday. It was a good performance by Bangladesh bowlers to restrict West Indies to a modest total and then chased down the target with ease.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first. Sunil Ambris and Shai Hope got the team off to a flying start adding 37 runs for the opening wicket. Bangladesh captain Mortaza broke the opening partnership by dismissing Sunil Ambris for 23 runs. At the end of 10 overs, West Indies were 55 for 1.

After the power play overs, Mehidy dismissed Darren Bravo for 6 runs but Shai Hope continued his sensational form. Chase and Carter failed to contribute any runs. Hope and West Indies captain Jason Holder steadied the innings with some brilliant stroke play. Hope reached his fifty off 71 balls while Holder completed his fifty off 57 balls. Hope and Holder added 100 runs for the 5th wicket.

After the fall of Hope wicket, Bangladesh bowlers restricted the run flow and picked wickets at regular intervals. West Indies scored 247 for 9 at the end of 50 overs. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took 4 for 43 while Mortaza took 3 for 60.

Chasing the target of 248 runs to win, Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal got the team off to flying start adding 54 runs. Ashley Nurse broke through by dismissing Tamim for 21 runs. Soumya Sarkar looked in brilliant touch putting pressure on the West Indies bowlers. At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh were 58 for 1.

After the power play overs, Sarkar and Shakib made the batting look easy with attacking stroke play. Sarkar reached his fifty off 50 balls. Nurse then dismissed Shakib and Soumya Sarkar in the same over to bring back West Indies into the game. Sarkar and Shakib added 52 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim were given chances by the West Indies through bad fielding and catching. Mithun attacked while Rahim showed his class. Rahim and Mithun added 83 runs for the 4th wicket. Jason Holder got an important breakthrough by dismissing Mithun.

The experienced Rahim reached his fifty off 65 balls. Rahim was dismissed for a well-made 63. Rahim and Mahmudullah added 50 runs for the 5th wicket. Bangladesh won the match by 5 wickets with 16 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 248 for 5 in 47.2 overs (Rahim 63, Soumya Sarkar 54, Ashley Nurse 3/53) beat West Indies 247 for 9 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 87, Jason Holder 62, Mustafizur Rahman 4/43, Mortaza 3/60) by 5 wickets.

West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Jason Holder
