Ireland Tri-Nation Series: Sunil Ambris' century helps West Indies beat Ireland

Ireland v West Indies

West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets in a high scoring match played at Dublin on Saturday. It was an amazing performance by the Irish team who posted a big total of 327 for 5 but Sunil Ambris' century took West Indies home.

Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss and decided to bat first. It was not a great start for the hosts as they lost an early wicket of McCollum for just five runs. Paul Stirling and Balbirnie steadied Ireland innings with some attacking stroke play. At the end of 10 overs, Ireland were 36 for 1.

After the power play overs, Stirling and Balbirnie showed their class, taking on the West Indies bowlers. Balbirnie reached his fifty first off 55 balls, which was by followed Stirling fifty off 75 balls. Shannon Gabriel dismissed Paul Stirling for well-made 77. Stirling and Balbirnie added 146 runs for the 2nd wicket. Ireland Captain William Porterfield could only score 3 runs.

Kevin O'Brien and Balbirnie then took charge for Ireland with some brilliant stroke play. Balbirnie reached his century off 100 balls and continued to make the batting look easy. It was an amazing batting display by Balbirnie who scored 135 off 124 balls.

Kevin O'Brien reached his half-century off just 37 balls. He was dismissed for a quick-fire 63 off 40 balls. Adair scored cameo helped Ireland post 327 for 5 in 50 overs. In the last 10 overs, Ireland made 107 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Chasing a target of 328 runs to win, Sunil Ambris started well in the power play overs. At the end of 10 overs, West Indies openers took them to 73 for 0.

After the power play, Sunil Ambris reached his fifty off 43 balls. Boyd Rankin got the breakthrough by dismissing Shai Hope for 30 runs. Hope and Ambris added 84 runs for the opening wicket. The Ireland bowlers put pressure on West Indies batsmen, especially Darren Bravo. Stirling struck by dismissing Darren Bravo for 17 runs.

Sunil Ambris played well and put pressure back on the Ireland bowlers along with Chase. Ambris reached his century off 89 balls. Ambris and Chase added 128 runs for the 3rd wicket. Chase was dismissed for 46 by Little. Soon after, Sunil Ambris was dismissed for a brilliant 148 off 126 balls.

Jonathan Carter and West Indies captain Jason Holder took on the Ireland bowlers adding 75 runs for the 5th wicket. Holder was dismissed for 36 off 24 balls but West Indies won the match by 5 wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Brief scores: West Indies 331 for 5 in 47.5 overs (Sunil Ambris 148, Roston Chase 46, Carter 43*, Rankin 3/65) beat Ireland 327 for 5 in 50 overs (Balbirnie 135, Stirling 77, Kevin O Brien 63, Shannon Gabriel 2/47) by 5 wickets.