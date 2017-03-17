Ireland vs Afghanistan 2017: 2nd ODI, 5 Talking Points

Stanikzai, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad helped Afghanistan overcome the Irish.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 19:35 IST

Stirling’s brilliant performance wasn't enough to fetch a win for Ireland

Paul Stirling's spectacular all-round show was enough to earn him the Man of the Match award but not enough to help Ireland over the line as Afghanistan continued their domination over the Irish in the 2nd ODI of the five-match series at Greater Noida.

Asghar Stanikzai's maiden hundred and Rashid Khan's exceptional leg spin bowling handed the Afghans yet another victory in the series.

Mohammad Shahzad started proceedings for Afghans in his typical belligerent style. Rahmat Shah and Stanikzai continued thereafter with the former smashing a maiden ODI hundred that included six fours and six sixes. He led Afghanistan to their highest ever ODI total, a mammoth 338.

Ireland got off to a flier courtesy Joyce and Stirling but a poor umpiring decision saw the back of Stirling, who had picked up six wickets with the ball as well. Although William Porterfield and Stuart Thompson tried to resurrect the chase, Rashid Khan's googlies proved to be too good for the Irish in the end.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 338/10 (Stanikzai 101, Shah 68, Stirling 6/55) beat Ireland 304/10 (Stirling 95, Joyce 55, Rashid Khan 6/43)

Here are the talking points from the second ODI at Greater Noida.

#5 Shahzad fires Afghanistan to rapid start

Mohammad Shahzad was on fire at Noida as he helped himself to seven boundaries within the first three overs, including four in an over from Chase. The wicket-keeper batsman took Afghanistan past 50 in the eighth over with three fours off Tim Murtagh.

The Ireland bowlers were clueless as Shahzad ran riot with his hoicks over the in-field. He ensured that none of the seamers settled into a rhythm by taking them on when they ever-so-slightly erred in their lines.

He raced to a half-century in 33 balls, knocking Dockrell through mid-wicket. The left-arm spinner got the better of him soon after as the batsman missed a straight delivery to be dismissed leg before wicket for 63 off 43 balls.