Ireland vs Bangladesh Match 6, Ireland Tri-Nation Series 2019: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

In a bid to secure their first win in the tournament, Ireland will face Bangladesh in the last fixture of the Tri-Nation series at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Wednesday, May 15.

Head to Head: The hosts have beaten the Tigers just twice in their eight completed head to head games and their previous win against them came way back in July 2010 at Belfast.

Bangladesh

The Tigers have been impressive on both ends and are likely to pose a hefty challenge to the hosts.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim & Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar has scored fifty in both the games against the Windies and is likely to continue it against the Irish. Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are the team's most consistent performers and are coming off an impressive 80 and 63 in respective games against the Caribbeans. These two will love to polish off their edges ahead of the series decider.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman & Shakib Al Hasan

Mashrafe Mortaza leads the wicket charts with six wickets in the two fixtures is likely to make the opponents sweat for their runs. Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets to play a match-defining role in the last match and he will be eager to make a similar impact against Ireland. Except these two, the Tigers will also need Shakib al Hasan to use his experience and apply consistent dents to the opponents.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman.

Ireland

Ireland are yet to register a win in this series but they will take some confidence from their fighting performance against the Windies.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien & Andrew Balbirnie

Paul Stirling was the pick in the previous game against Windies with his inspiring 77-run knock, and his performance will be key on Wednesday. Andrew Balbirnie scored 135 runs in his last game, and alongside Kevin O'Brien, will bear the responsibility to get them through to a fighting total.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Tim Murtagh, Joshua Little & Boyd Rankin

Ireland bowling has not been effective at all and they would need a strong show from their pacers on Wednesday, else it will be a cakewalk for the visiting nation. The only positive for the hosts in the tri-series was Boyd Rankin three-wicket haul in the previous game. While the failure of Tim Murtagh and Joshua Little is hurting them badly, and these two will be asked to give their best against the Tigers.

Expected Playing XI

William Porterfield (C), Kevin O'Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson (W), George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, and Andrew Balbirnie.