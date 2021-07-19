Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Ireland are gearing up to take on South Africa in the opening match of the three-match T20 International series on Monday (July 19). The Village in Dublin will play host to this encounter. The two teams have never faced each other in a T20I previously.

In the three-match ODI series, both teams threw punches at each other in equal proportion. In the second game, the hosts beat South Africa by a comprehensive margin of 43 runs and registered their maiden victory over the Proteas in international cricket.

Although the visitors won the third ODI, Irish fans had a lot to cheer about. Lower-order batsman Simi Singh churned out his maiden ODI century while Andrew Balbirnie also impressed with a hundred of his own. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock scored centuries for South Africa during the series. All four hundreds came in winning causes for the respective sides.

Opener Janneman Malan smashed the fourth-highest score in #SouthAfrica’s one-day international history as his swashbuckling 177 not out helped steer the tourists to a series-levelling 70-run victory over Ireland at Malahide, Dublin on Friday.https://t.co/F1kcnvObzm — The Hindu - Sports (@TheHinduSports) July 18, 2021

As far as T20I cricket is concerned, South Africa will go into the series on the back of a 3-2 win over the West Indies. Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi were their standout players from the games in the Caribbean. Ireland will need to be at their very best to beat the Proteas.

Match Details

Date: July 19, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 8:30 PM (IST) & 3:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Weather Report

The conditions will mostly be sunny with no chance of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, with humidity in the mid and high-60s.

Pitch Report

For the ODIs, the pitch in Dublin was relatively easy to bat on. In the third ODI, the bowlers found it tough to run through the opposition’s batting lineup. The track is expected to have decent carry and bounce in the first T20I as well. Out of the 13 T20Is that have taken place at The Village, the chasing team has won eight times.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Ireland are set to have Kevin O’Brien back for the T20Is after the all-rounder retired from ODIs earlier this year. He is likely to open alongside Paul Stirling, who didn’t have the best of outings in the ODIs. Balbirnie was in excellent form in the ODIs, and will have his task cut out for the T20Is.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector/Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock didn’t play the first two ODIs but showed his class in the last game. He was also the leading run-scorer in South Africa's T20I series victory against West Indies. Tabraiz Shamsi was excellent with the ball in the Caribbean as he bagged the Player of the Series award.

Predicted XI: Quinton De Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie Van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

South Africa are the stronger side on paper and have a good record in the shortest format of the game.

Prediction: South Africa to win

Ireland haven't played a T20I since March last year while South Africa prevailed in the deciding fifth match of their rubber in the format against West Indies earlier this month.@TelfordVice previews the first #IREvSA T20I 👇https://t.co/ciqzJEH5FD — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) July 18, 2021

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

