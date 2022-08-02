Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and South Africa will compete in a two-match T20I series in England. The County Ground in Bristol will host both games of the series, with the first game scheduled to take place on August 3.

Ireland recently faced New Zealand in a limited-overs series. They lost all the three ODIs, which were hardfought contests, but the Kiwis were too strong for them in the T20I series. The Irish side will now look to bounce back against the Proteas in England.

Andrew Balbirnie will continue to lead the Irish side. They have got some exciting players in Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher who will look to step up and contribute to kickstart the T20I series on a winning note.

South Africa, meanwhile, recently faced England in a limited-overs series. While the ODI series ended in 1-1, the Proteas won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

The South African side will be led by David Miller. Their batters have been in fine touch and will look to keep performing against the Irish side.

Ireland vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I, South Africa vs Ireland in England, 2022

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Ireland vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Ireland vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to range between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs South Africa Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland vs South Africa Match Prediction

England v South Africa - 1st Vitality IT20 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Ireland are struggling a bit of late whereas the Proteas will be brimming with confidence after their series win over England. The Irish side need to be on their toes to challenge the Proteas.

South Africa have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

Ireland vs South Africa details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

