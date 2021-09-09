Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast on September 10. Zimbabwe won the first game of the series and are on the brink of a series win. Ireland will look to bounce back in the upcoming game, which promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The first ODI was a closely fought contest. After being put in to bat, Zimbabwe put up a decent total on the board. Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza contributed with the bat as they helped Zimbabwe score 266 in 50 overs.

Defending it, the bowlers stepped up to knock Ireland out for 228. Blessing Muzarabani starred as he picked up four wickets, giving away only 29 runs. Wellington Masakadza and Sean Williams chipped in with two scalps each as they defeated Ireland by 38 runs.

Ireland, on the other hand, need to get their act together quickly. The bowlers did a good job to restrict Zimbabwe to 266 but the batsmen failed to perform. William Porterfield and Harry Tector scored fifties but the other batsmen failed to step up as the team fell short by 38 runs.

The wickets were spread across all bowlers but everyone need to fire in unison for Ireland to keep the series alive.

Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 10th, 2021 Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Weather report:

Temperatures in Bready on Wednesday are expected to be on the lower side. It will range between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Bready Cricket Club ground is a belter of a track where batsmen enjoy batting. But the track will also assist spinners from both sides. The strip is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Ireland rely heavily on their batsmen and the team needs them to step up in the second ODI of the series. Expect them to back their players and win the upcoming game to keep the series alive.

Playing XI: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were fantastic in the first game as they defeated Ireland by 38 runs to get an early lead in the series. Everyone contributed and will be looking to repeat the performance in the following game. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the second game of the series.

Playing XI: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Match prediction:

Ireland were brilliant in the T20I series but have failed to kick off the ODI series with a win. The visitors will be looking to seal the series in the second game. Ireland, meanwhile, will be eager to keep the series alive and will hope to come out on top in the second game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee