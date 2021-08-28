Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

After a low-scoring thriller in the 1st T20I, Ireland and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the second T20I scheduled to take place on August 29 at the Clontarf County Ground in Dublin.

After edging past Ireland by the barest of margins in the 1st T20I, Zimbabwe have gained a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series and will look to continue with the winning momentum. Ireland, on the other hand, might be cursing their luck for not being able to chase a modest total of 117 runs.

The bowlers had a pleasant outing in the previous game with the batsmen struggling to score runs from both sides. Regis Chakabva’s knock of 47 runs off just 28 balls turned out to be a differentiator in retrospect.

With the same bowling-friendly conditions expected to be in place once again, another humdinger of a game between Zimbabwe and Ireland awaits all of us.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Date: August 29, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin.

Weather Report

Although the skies will be clear, temperatures of around 18-degree Celsius might hint a favor towards the bowlers once again. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be expected.

Pitch Report

Going by the history of the games being hosted at this venue, the pendulum has swung more towards the bowlers. After a low-scoring encounter in the last game, another such encounter in the second T20I with the bowlers taking the front seat can be expected once again.

Predicted Playing XI

Ireland

It’s been only one match in the series so far and the Irish think tank is expected to give their previous combination another shot. There is one change that is highly likely to take place, i.e. the inclusion of Joshua Little instead of Benjamin White.

Batting will primarily rest upon the shoulders of Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien at the top, while captain Andrew Balbirnie, along with others, will form the backbone of the team.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe

Despite a win in the last contest, Zimbabwe could bring in a couple of changes in their playing XI for the next match. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza might be included at the cost of Dion Myers to provide some more stability. Blessing Muzarabani could be given a go in place of Richard Ngarava.

Predicted XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Match Prediction

Ireland have had a dismal showing in T20Is so far in 2021. Having played four matches so far, Ireland are yet to win a T20I this year. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have looked like a much more confident unit and are expected to hand another loss to the Irish team.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

