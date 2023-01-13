Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, January 14. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, captained by Craig Ervine, got off to an impressive start to the series. They defeated Ireland by five wickets in the first game to take a crucial 1-0 lead. After deciding to field first, the hosts restricted Andrew Balbirnie and Co. to 114 in 19.2 overs.

Ryan Burl was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, returning with impressive figures of 3/29. Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza picked up two wickets apiece. Gareth Delany scored 24 off 20 and was the top scorer for Ireland.

Zimbabwe stuttered early in their run-chase after both their opening batters, Ervine and Tadiwanashe Marumani, failed to get going. However, a 35-run stand between Wesley Madhevere and Gary Ballance restored sanity into proceedings. Madhevere scored 16 off 22, including one four before getting out.

Debutant Ballance scored 30 off 29 before Mark Adair dismissed him. In the end, Sean Williams’ unbeaten 30-ball 34 and Clive Madande’s 10-ball 18 helped Zimbabwe chase down the target with 12 balls to spare.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare was a tough one to bat in the last game. Run-making wasn’t all that easy. The next game isn’t expected to be high-scoring either. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures hovering around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s. There is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, and Barry McCarthy.

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, and Tendai Chatara.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe clearly looked the stronger of the two teams in the opening match of the series. In the absence of some of their key players, Ireland didn’t look at their best. Zimbabwe will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Andrew Balbirnie to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes