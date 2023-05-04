Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh, One-off Match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Bangladesh are all set to clash in a three-match ODI series in England, starting on Tuesday, May 9. All games of the series will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Ahead of the series, Bangladesh will face Ireland Wolves in a 50-over match in preparation for the ODI series.

The one-off match between Ireland Wolves and Bangladesh will be played on May 5 at the Chelmsford Cricket Club in Chelmsford.

The likes of Gareth Delany, Peter Moor, James McCollum form a solid batting lineup for the Wolves. The bowling attack comprises Fionn Hand, Craig Young, and Matthew Foster. They will be looking to fire in unison against a strong Bangladesh team in the warm-up fixture on Friday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have put together a solid squad to face the Irish side in the ODIs, with experienced batter Tamim Iqbal will be leading the team.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have plenty of experience under their belt and will play a key role for the Asian side on this tour. Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam will have to step up and lead the bowling attack as Bangladesh look to start the tour on a winning note.

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh, One-off Match, Bangladesh vs Ireland in England

Date and Time: May 5, Friday, 03:15 pm IST

Venue: Chelmsford Cricket Club, Chelmsford

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Chelmsford Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement and the batters will have to be on their toes at the start of their innings. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters spend some time in the middle.

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted on Friday, with the temperature in Chelmsford expected to hover between 10 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Ireland Wolves

The Ireland Wolves will be hoping to fire in unison and challenge Bangladesh on Friday.

Probable XI

Cade Carmichael, James McCollum, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Neil Rock (wk), Peter Moor, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal will be hoping that his teammates step up and get their preparation right before the ODI series against Ireland.

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh will face Ireland Wolves in the warm-up fixture before they take on Ireland in the ODI series. Both sides have some quality players on their side and the game will be a cracker of a contest on Friday.

Bangladesh looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest

Ireland Wolves vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Tamim Iqbal to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes