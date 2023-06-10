Ireland Women's One-Day Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Following the successful conclusion of the Super T20 Trophy in May, the Super 50 Cup is expected to get underway on June 11. A total of 3 teams mainly comprising Typhoons, Scorchers, and Dragons will compete in this tournament starting on June 11 and ending on September. This league will consist of 9 games.

The tournament will be played in the double round-robin format, where each team will compete against the others twice. The seeding of the teams will be determined by the points they accumulate – 2 points for a win, 1 in case of a tie or a match ending with no result, while a loss will result in 0 points.

YMCA, Waringstown, Pembroke, The Hills, Stormont, Malahide, and The Oak Hill are some of the chosen venues for this league.

Ireland Women's One-Day Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times are as per IST)

Match 1 - Sunday, June 11, 3:15 PM: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Match 2 - Sunday, June 18, 3:15 PM: Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women

Match 3 - Sunday, July 16, 3:15 PM: Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women

Match 4 - Wednesday, July 19, 3:15 PM: Typhoons Women vs Scorchers Women

Match 5 - Thursday, August 10, 3:15 PM: Typhoons Women vs Dragons Women

Match 6 - Sunday, August 10, 3:15 PM: Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women

Match 7 - Sunday, September 3, 3:15 PM: Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women

Match 8 - Sunday, September 10, 3:15 PM: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Match 9 - Sunday, September 17, 3:15 PM: Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women

Ireland Women's One-Day Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to be a subscriber to get the match pass for all the live matches.

Ireland Women's One-Day Series 2023: Full Squads

Typhoons Women

Ireland Women v Australia Women - T20I Tri-Series Fixture

Rebecca Stokell (c), Alice Tector, Alice Walsh, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Butterly, Joanna Loughran, Lara McBride, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (WK), Rebecca Gough, Sarah Forbes, Sinead Thompson, Robyn Searle, Georgia Atkinson

Scorchers Women

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis (c), Aimee Maguire, Anna Kerrison, Annabel Squires, Christina Coulter Reilly, Ellie McGee, Genevieve Morrissey, Hannah Little, Isabelle McLean, Jane Maguire, Jenny Sparrow, Julie McNally, Lara Maritz, Niamh MacNulty, Shauna Kavanagh (WK), Siúin Woods, Sophie MacMahon, Polly Inglis, Mary-Anne Musonda

Dragons Women

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Leah Paul (c), Abbi Harrison, Alana Dalzell, Amy Caulfield, Amy Hunter (WK), Aoife Fisher, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jemma Gillan, Jenni Jackson, Jess Mayes, Kate McEvoy, Kia McCartney, Mollie Devine, Orla Prendergast, Zara Craig, Jaimie-Lee Strang (Australia), Bella Armstrong

