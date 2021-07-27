Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland Women will host the Netherlands Women in the second game of their four-match T20I series at The Village in Malahide, Dublin, on Tuesday.

Ireland have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first T20I. Batting first, they posted 160/6 before restricting Netherlands to 132/7. Ireland have come into this series on the back of a successful T20I series against Scotland, which they won 3-1.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have not played a T20I game since the irT20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019 as they look to find their groove in the format. Ireland have a very healthy record against Netherlands Women, winning eight of their last nine meetings, so the Dutch have their work cut out.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women.

Date: July 27, 2021, Tuesday.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Weather Report

The conditions will be overcast and partly cloudy. However, there is only a small chance of rain. The temperature should be around 14 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Village is batting-friendly. As was seen in the first game, Ireland scored a total of 160 batting first. The spinners could have a crucial role to play once again, as they will have some turn on offer as the game progresses. Ideally, the team winning the toss should look to bat first and get runs on the board.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland

Captain Laura Delany led the Irish charge in the first game of the series, scoring 61 runs. Orla Prendergast put an all-round effort, scoring 27 and picking a wicket. Lara Maritz chipped in with three wickets. Ireland would like to continue their winning combination, so they may go in with an unchanged line-up for this match.

Predicted XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Rachel Delany, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson.

Netherlands

Eva Lynch and Frederique Overdijk were the standout performers for Netherlands with the ball. Frederique also contributed with the bat. Miranda Verinmeier and Robine Rijke were the only notable performers with the bat. There should be a few changes in this game for the visitors.

Predicted XI: Heather Siegers (c), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Annemjin Thomson, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch and Annemijn van Beuge.

Match Prediction

Considering their strong recent form, Ireland start off as the overwhelming favourites. They won the first game with a good all-round effort, something they'll look to do in this match as well.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel.

Edited by Bhargav