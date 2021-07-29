Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second game of the T20I series between Ireland Women and Netherlands Women was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. After the washed-out match, Ireland continue to lead the series with a 1-0 margin.

The third game of the T20I series will be played at The Village in Dublin on Thursday, July 29. With the second game being washed out, both teams have all to play for in the third game. However, they will be hoping for the rain to stay away.

❌ MATCH ABANDONED



Just as covers were being removed, down came the rain again. The game has been abandoned.



We go again tomorrow. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏

Ireland will be high in confidence coming into this match as they comfortably won the first T20I. They outplayed the Dutch side and will be eyeing to seal the series in the third game. Batting first, the Irish batters stepped up as the team posted 160 on the board.

Skipper Laura Delany led from the front with the bat as she scored 61 runs off 43 balls. The target proved to be too much for the Netherlands as the Irish bowlers restricted the Dutch side to 132.

For the Netherlands, Miranda Veringmeier top-scored with the bat with 33 to her name. Other batters failed to step up as the side fell short by 28 runs to hand Ireland the lead in the series.

The Dutch bowlers bowled well upfront but leaked runs in the end. The visitors will be looking to bounce back and level the series.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Weather Report:

The weather forecast for Thursday looks good. The temperature will hover between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius. There is a low percentage of rain and we might get a full game. Expect the rain to stay away for most of the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at The Village in Dublin is good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and we can expect more fireworks in the game between Ireland and the Netherlands. The overcast conditions will favour seam bowling but expect the pitch to play true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland Women

With Ireland leading the four-match series by a 1-0 margin, we expect the hosts to not make any changes to the team. They will go in with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Sophie MacMahon, Eimear Richardson.

Netherlands Women

After losing the first game, the Netherlands will be hoping to turn the tables around in this match. Expect them to go with the same eleven that played in the first game as they look to give Ireland a fight.

Predicted XI: Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Annemijn van Beuge, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers.

Match Prediction:

Ireland were ruthless in the first game of the T20I series and the Netherlands didn’t stand a chance against the hosts. With the second game being washed out, the pressure will be on the visitors to keep the series alive.

The Irish side will be high in confidence and expect them to come out all guns blazing in the third T20I. So, an Irish win is well and truly on the cards.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra