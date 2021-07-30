Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 4th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The fourth game of the T20I series between Ireland women and the Netherlands women will be played on July 30 at The Village in Dublin. Ireland have sealed the series with one game to go. They have been brilliant so far as the Netherlands women have struggled to find form.

In the third T20I, the Netherlands side posted 109 on the board with five wickets down. Miranda Veringmeier was the standout performer for them as she top-scored with 60 off 50 balls. None of the other batters applied themselves as the team couldn’t post a healthy total on the board.

The total didn’t prove to be enough as Ireland women chased the target down with ease. Ireland’s chase was led by Gaby Lewis. Opening the batting, she smashed a quickfire half-century as she helped her side get across the line in the 12th over.

She remained unbeaten on 52 off 29 balls and her innings comprised of 11 fours. The Irish side beat the Dutch side by six wickets to win the series with one game still to play.

With the fourth T20I scheduled for July 30, the hosts will be eager to win the series 3-0. The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolation win.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Weather Report

Rain is expected to arrive in the capital city of Ireland on Friday. The temperature will range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius and heavy rain is expected in the afternoon. We might experience rain-interruptions throughout the match.

Pitch Report

As seen in the series so far, the pitch plays true throughout the course of the match. It is good for batting and the batters can play free-flowing strokes once settled. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and there’s enough pace on the wicket for bowlers to hurry the batters. With the rain around, expect the deck to assist the pacers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Ireland have clinched the series with one game to go. Their batters are in full form and the bowlers have done a fantastic job in restricting the Dutch side to low totals. Expect them to field the same XI from their last game and look to seal the final game.

Predicted XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Eimear Richardson, Lara Maritz, Orla Prendergast, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Sophie MacMahon

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands side have looked off-colour in this series so far and will look to finish their campaign on a high. Expect them to field the same XI from their previous match and give a fight to the hosts. They have to give their absolute best to win the last game of the series.

Predicted XI: Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Juliet Post, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning

Match Prediction

The Irish side have been a far better side than the Netherlands side in the ongoing series. A comprehensive performance in the last game will give them a lot of confidence.

The Dutch side hasn’t quite fired in unison yet and it’s all to play for them in the last match of the series. As far as recent form is concerned, Ireland are expected to finish on top in the final game of the series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Cricket Ireland YouTube Channel.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava