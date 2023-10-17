Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Ireland Women and Scotland Women are all set to face off in a limited-overs series, starting on October 17. The two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, followed by a two-match T20I series. Both sides will tour Spain as the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will be hosting all the games.

The first match of the ODI series will be played on Tuesday, October 17. Ireland Women recently faced toured the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series. It was a comprehensive performance from the Irish Women as they whitewashed the Netherlands Women by winning all games convincingly.

The Ireland Women will be high on confidence and will look to emulate the same performance against the Scotland Women in the upcoming series. Laura Delany will be leading the side and the likes of Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Leah Paul will play a key role for the Irish side.

The Scotland Women, on the other hand, recently competed in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023. They had a stellar tournament as they finished at the top of the table after winning five games out of six. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum while facing the Irish side.

All-rounder Kathryn Bryce has been handed the responsibility of leading the Scottish side against Ireland Women. Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood will be the key players to watch out in the Scottish side.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 1st ODI, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women in Spain 2023

Date and Time: October 17 2023, Tuesday, 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. The batters can start playing high-risk strokes after spending some time in the middle. We saw high-scoring affairs in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023 at this venue and another one is expected on Tuesday.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria on Tuesday is expected to hover between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Freya Sargent

Scotland Women

Probable XI

Kathryn Bryce (c), Darcey Carter, Sarah Bryce (wk), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ellen Watson, Abtaha Maqsood, Nayma Sheikh, Lorna Jack, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday to take an early lead in the series. Ireland look like a more balanced and settled unit and should be able to come out on top in the first ODI.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win this contest.

