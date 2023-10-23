Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The two-match T20I series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women kicks off on Monday, October 23. The first T20I will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

The ODI series between these two sides was a closely fought one. Scotland Women won the first game before Ireland Women won the next one to force the series to a decider. In the thrilling third ODI, Ireland Women emerged victorious to seal the series by a 2-1 margin.

After electing to bat first, Leah Paul scored a well-composed 70 as Ireland Women finished their innings on 239/9. Hannah Rainey was fantastic with the ball for Scotland Women and picked up a fifer. Abtaha Maqsood also grabbed two scalps.

In reply, Scottish skipper Kathryn Bryce led from the front and scored 83 off 108 balls but lacked support from the other batters as they got knocked over on 206 to lose the game by 33 runs. Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray grabbed four and three wickets, respectively, to help their side defend the total successfully and win the series.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 1st T20I, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women in Spain 2023

Date and Time: October 23 2023, Monday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground looks to be a wonderful track to bat on. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they get settled in the middle. The spinners are expected to come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria on Monday is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning

Scotland Women

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Hannah Rainey, Ellen Watson, Nayma Sheikh, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

Ireland Women displayed a solid all-round performance in the third ODI to grab the series. They will be high on confidence after the win and will look to emulate the same performance in the first T20I.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win this contest.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ireland Cricket Youtube Channel

