Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria in Spain on October 19. The first game was a closely fought contest and the Scotland Women emerged victorious to take an early lead in the three-match series.

In the first ODI, Scotland Women were asked to bat first. Sarah Bryce (42) and Kathryn Bryce (78) were the only contributors for the Scottish Women as they got bundled out on 211. It was a collective effort from the Ireland Women to restrict the Scotland Women to 211.

Chasing 212, Leah Paul gave Ireland Women a solid start. She scored 43 before getting dismissed in the 27th over. Orla Prendergast (37) and Arlene Kelly (25) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 171 to lose the game by 40 runs. Hannah Rainey grabbed three scalps for Ireland Women as they defended the total successfully.

The Scotland Women will be disappointed with their effort in the opening game of the three-match ODI series. They will have to fire in unison on Thursday to keep the series alive. The Ireland Women, meanwhile, will be hoping to wrap up the series by winning the second ODI.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 2nd ODI, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women in Spain 2023

Date and Time: October 19 2023, Thursday, 2:15 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The Desert Springs Cricket Ground offers a well-balanced track, with an equal assistance to the batters and the bowlers. We saw the ball dominate in the opening game of the ODI series and expect the same in the second ODI if the batters fail to adapt to the conditions.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria on Thursday is expected to range between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent

Scotland Women

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, Hannah Rainey

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

The Scotland Women displayed a solid all-round effort in the first game to emerge victorious and take an early lead in the series. The Ireland Women will have to bring out their A-game to level the series on Thursday as the Scottish Women will be looking to wrap it up in the next game itself.

Prediction: Scotland Women to win this contest.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ireland Cricket Youtube Channel

