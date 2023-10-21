Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland Women are facing Scotland Women in a limited-overs series in Spain. We have witnessed two close-fought encounters so far as the three-match ODI series stands at 1-1. The third game, i.e. the decider, will be played on Saturday at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

The Scotland Women won the first game of the series to take an early lead in the series before the Ireland Women bounced back to level the series. On the back of fifties from Leah Paul (58), Amy Hunter (56) and Orla Prendergast (640, the Irish Women posted 270 on the board.

Chasing 271, Scottish skipper Kathryn Bryce scored 67 off 58 balls and was well-supported by Ailsa Lister (47). The lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 191 to lose the game by 79 runs. Ava Canning for Ireland Women bowled beautifully and registered figures of 4/36 in her eight overs.

Ireland Women displayed a solid all-around effort in the second ODI to force the series to a decider. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Scotland Women will be hoping to bring out their A-game in the third ODI and seal the series.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 3rd ODI, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women in Spain 2023

Date and Time: October 21st 2023, Saturday, 2:15 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The ball tends to move off the surface in the initial period. Once the batters survive the initial burst, they can start playing their strokes freely. Anything above 250 will be a good total here at this venue.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature is expected to hover between 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent

Scotland Women

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, Hannah Rainey

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Prediction

Ireland Women bounced back in the second ODI to force the series to a decider. Fans can expect a cracking contest in the third ODI, with the series on the line on Saturday.

Ireland have all the bases covered and expect them to seal the series by a 2-1 margin.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win this contest.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ireland Cricket Youtube Channel

