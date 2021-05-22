Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Ireland Women will lock horns with Scotland Women in a four-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont, Belfast on May 23. The matches will be held across five days, with a rest day in between.

Ireland Women and Scotland Women last played an international game during the 2019 ICC Women's World T20 qualifiers. While Scotland Women made an early exit, Ireland Women made it to the semis, where they lost to Bangladesh Women by four wickets.

Ireland Women and Scotland Women last met each other during the 2019 Netherlands Women's Quadrangular Series, where both teams won a match apiece.

The two teams look evenly matched on paper, so an enticing four-match series should ensue in Belfast.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I 2021: Match Schedule & Timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: 23 May 2021 (Sunday)

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 5:30 PM.

2nd T20I: 24 May 2021 (Monday)

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 5:30 PM.

3rd T20I: 26 May 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 5:30 PM.

4th T20I: 27 May 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 3:30 PM.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I 2021: Live Streaming Details

The Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I series will be streamed on Cricket Ireland Live's YouTube Channel.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women T20I 2021: Squads

Ireland Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell.

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl.