×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Is USA ready for its own T20 cricket league?

Anuj Poudel
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
81   //    14 Dec 2018, 18:26 IST

In November this year, USA Cricket released an unofficial statement that they were planning to start their own T20 professional domestic competition. If everything goes according to plan, the cricket fans in the USA would be enjoying their own T20 league by 2021.

The chairman of USA Cricket, Paraag Marathe, expressed positive views about the plan. According to him, this is an opportune moment to conduct a cricket league in the country.

With the formation of a new Board of Directors, and based on the recent good performances of USA in World Cricket League Championship Division 3, USA Cricket can be said to be on a rare ascent right now.

Paraag Marathe: USA Cricket Chairman
Paraag Marathe: USA Cricket Chairman

After four failures, USA finally have earned their first WCL division 2 berth. They will be joining Oman there in April 2019, with matches to be held in Namibia.

USA's batting proved to be their strength. They scored over 200 each time they batted first, losing once in a last over finish against Oman. In the decider against Singapore, they easily chased down 162 in the 26th over.

But cricket fans in the USA are mostly expatriates, with a sizable chunk being immigrants from South Asia. Cricket in the USA has not been able to expand much outside of this fanbase.

The 2016 T20 series between India and the West Indies attracted a full house at Lauderhill, Florida. But apart from that, the crowd attendance has not been too encouraging.

It is a well-known fact that every sport wants to have its own fanbase in the USA. The commercial value of the country is larger than probably any other nation in the world.

As of now, American football, baseball and the NBA are the biggest sports brands in the USA. Even if the cricket board gives its best shot, it will take a few decades for cricket to build that kind of stature in the USA.

Advertisement

USA Cricket will need to invest in bringing the big cricket stars to the country, and regularly keep playing against them. Not to forget, the performance of the national side will matter a lot as well.

Just like he did with Canada and Nepal, USA coach Pubudu Dassanayake would need to inspire the USA team to their first ever World Cup appearance. If and when that does happen, a T20 domestic league in the USA would be a good way to build on the team's success and popularity.

Anuj Poudel
CONTRIBUTOR
5 ways the IPL has changed the way cricket is played
RELATED STORY
Evolution of cricket: Is T10 the right kind of innovation...
RELATED STORY
SportsJig Premier League T20: Crackers Cricket Club -...
RELATED STORY
Cricket undid cricket: Why Test Cricket is losing its...
RELATED STORY
India's 2007 World T20 Winning Team: Where are they now? 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why T10 cricket has a viable future 
RELATED STORY
5 Performances Of Yuvraj Singh That Changed Indian...
RELATED STORY
Is the Pakistan Super League a top-tier league?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide victory the...
RELATED STORY
5 most bizarre names of T20 franchises
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 277/6 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
WIN 198/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 202/2 (38.3 ov)
Bangladesh win by 8 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
1st Test | Today, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
| Today, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us