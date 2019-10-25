Is PCB trying to go the BCCI way?

Anuj Poudel FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 33 // 25 Oct 2019, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohammad Amir will not feature in this edition of T10

On Friday, October 24, Pakistan Cricket Board decided to revoke permissions for their nationally and domestically contracted players to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. It means that unless you have retired from national duty, you won't be handed out NOCs to participate in the hotly-anticipated T10 league to be held in UAE.

Mohammad Amir, who retired from Test cricket about three months ago, was also the part of the draft in T10 league and was set to represent Team Abu Dhabi. Other Pakistani contracted cricketers who are set to lose out on a chance to participate as well as rake in the moolah, include Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz. This means only retired players like Shahid Afridi and Imran Nazir can take part in the tournament.

BCCI doesn't allow their contracted players to play in franchise leagues overseas. With this move, it seems that PCB wants to emulate BCCI's stance. But will it affect the relations between PCB with UAE's stakeholders? PCB uses grounds in UAE for it's home games. Only time will tell what the concerned persons in UAE think of this move. The league though has obviously lost some on-field glamour due to this decision.

Enter Khadka

Paras Khadka, the former Nepali captain, was handed a T10 contract

On the same day, Nepali cricket fans received some wonderful news. Paras Khadka, who quit his national team captaincy 10 days ago, was included in the squad roster for Team Abu Dhabi. It was Paras's birthday yesterday, and this was a great gift for him and his fans on this special day.

The Team Abu Dhabi roster that T10 league uploaded in their official social media handles, did have Paras in it. Later they removed it, creating a sense of insecurity and tension among fans in Nepal. They have not posted any updates about the issue. Later, Paras himself confirmed that he has been contracted for the league, for a sum of £10,000.

Yuvraj Singh

Bigger news arrived when Indian legend Yuvraj Singh was reportedly contracted for Maratha Arabians earlier on the same day. A World T20 and World Cup champion, Yuvraj also played Global T20 in Canada earlier this year.