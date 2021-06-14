ISL vs KAR Prediction: Who will win today’s PSL 2021 match?

Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) sees an in-form Islamabad United take on a Karachi Kings side that are yet to win a game after the competition resumed.

Islamabad United have picked up from where they left off and are on a two-game winning run in PSL 2021. They come into the game on the back of a stunning 28 run win against Lahore Qalandars, beating them comfortably despite being 20/5 at one stage.

The Shadab Khan-led side are one of the most balanced sides in PSL 2021, and the same was evident on Sunday as Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali put together a stunning 123-run partnership to bail Islamabad United out of trouble.

Their bowlers conjured up a comeback of their own, with a fiery spell by Muhammad Musa along with help from Shadab Khan and Fawad Khan triggering a batting collapse. Lahore Qalandars went from 86/3 to 124 all-out in a matter of eight overs as Islamabad United moved to the top of the table.

Asif Ali is the Player of the Match for his memorable knock ✊🏼 #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 l #IUvLQ pic.twitter.com/AyGcakKywV — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 13, 2021

The Islamabad side will look to keep their run in PSL 2021 going against the Karachi Kings, who have played just one game since the tournament resumed. Imad Wasim’s men lost to the Multan Sultans by 12 runs in their last PSL 2021 game, with the star-studded Karachi Kings line-up falling short of Multan Sultans’ 177 run target.

Islamabad United have the edge when it comes to their head-to-head record, the side having beaten Karachi Kings nine times in the past. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have six wins against Islamabad United.

PSL 2021: ISL vs KAR Match Prediction

It will be Islamabad United’s second game in two days, but the side are unlikely to make any changes. Most of their batsmen have scored runs since PSL 2021 resumed, and the onus will once again be on Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja to give them a good start.

Shadab Khan is yet to show his true mettle with the bat in the second half of PSL 2021, and the skipper will look to make a mark against Karachi Kings. While Hasan Ali’s absence from PSL 2021 is surely a big blow, Ali Khan impressed in his place in the last game.

For Karachi Kings, their swashbuckling opening duo needs to come to the party if they want a chance at victory. With a top three of Sharjeel, Babar and Martin Guptill, Karachi Kings rely heavily on them to do the bulk of the scoring this PSL 2021.

With players like Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Thisara Perera, their bowling is in good hands. Karachi Kings are one of the most inconsistent outfits in PSL 2021, evidenced by how they are in fourth place with three wins from six, but also have the tournament’s second-highest Net Run Rate.

Expect them to pull a rabbit out of the hat and beat an in-form Islamabad United side on Monday.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava