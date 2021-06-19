Islamabad United among favorites to win PSL 2021 title: Moin Khan

Quetta Gladiators' head coach Moin Khan has named Islamabad United among his favorites to win PSL 2021. According to Moin Khan, Islamabad United are a very well-balanced outfit and have plenty of depth as well.

Islamabad United are table-toppers in PSL 2021. They have won seven out of their nine matches so far. After a five-wicket loss to Lahore Qalandars, they have won their last four games in a row. In their previous encounter, they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Moin Khan stated that Islamabad United have been the most impressive of all sides in PSL 2021. He said:

“The way Islamabad United have come back has been really impressive. They have a lot of depth in their batting and their bowling is also very good. Of all the PSL 2021 teams, Islamabad United look really strong. The other team which has made a serious impact is Peshawar Zalmi. They have a lot of flair."

"The other sides, which are in the first top half of the points table - Multan Sutlans and Lahore Qalandars - are also looking reasonably good. The matches can be expected to be close. It will be difficult to pick a winner, but if you ask me to name one team, I would pick Islamabad United as a favorite because they look the better side overall,” Moin Khan added.

We will sit and discuss where we went wrong: Moin Khan on Quetta Gladiators’ struggle

The team coached by Moin Khan, Quetta Gladiators, have been very poor in PSL 2021. They have won only two of their nine games so far. Moin Khan admitted that a lot has gone wrong with Quetta Gladiators and they will need to go back to the drawing table. He stated:

“We will sit and discuss to see where we went wrong. If we have made mistakes - as a coach, as a management, as a player - then we will have to accept it. Unless we assess ourselves, we won’t be able to improve. We will have to seriously assess why we have deteriorated so much as a side over the last couple of years. There have been mistakes 100%.

“We have to identify the areas where we have gone wrong, including selections. But, to be honest, we had some back luck as well. We couldn’t have any player for complete league. That made it really difficult. But, I would admit that the approach and commitment level of the players was not up to the mark.”

Quetta Gladiators will end their PSL 2021 campaign with a match against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava