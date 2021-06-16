Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Prediction: Who will win today's PSL 2021 match?

In a top-of-the-table clash, Islamabad United take on the Peshawar Zalmi in Match 26 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 17.

Islamabad United have been the standout team in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021. With wins over the Quetta Gladiators, the Lahore Qalandars and the Karachi Kings, all by comprehensive margins, they are placed at the top of the table with six wins from eight games at a net run rate of +0.932.

The Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have played nine games for their five wins and are placed second on the PSL 2021 points table. With two wins and two losses in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, they haven't been as consistent as they'd have liked but can still seal a playoff spot with a win.

The last time these two teams met in PSL 2021, on February 27 in Karachi, the Zalmi emerged victorious by six wickets. But much has changed since then, including the venue, the personnel and the situation in the tournament as we near the end of the league phase.

PSL 2021: ISL vs PES Match Prediction

The PSL often has the theme "you're only as good as your last game". And both Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are on the back of convincing wins.

The Zalmi vanquished the Karachi Kings by six wickets, with captain Wahab Riaz and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed taking three wickets each. In the run-chase, explosive opener Hazratullah Zazai smashed 63 off just 26 balls to take his team over the line, although the other batsmen failed to deliver.

The form of young gun Haider Ali and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik will concern the Zalmi. While Ali hasn't been able to get going in Abu Dhabi, Malik started well with a blistering 73 but has only two runs in his last three innings. Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been in decent nick, though, so the Zalmi won't be too worried.

Islamabad pulled off a tall chase in their previous game, incidentally against the Kings as well. Although they couldn't contain Babar Azam like the Zalmi did, a scintillating partnership between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed meant that they scaled down to 191 in the 19th over.

However, Shadab Khan will not be too happy with the efforts of his bowlers. Three bowlers, including the captain, leaked runs at over 10 an over, and none of them threatened for consistent periods of time.

In a clash that features two top-class batting lineups, the bowling might turn out to be the difference-maker. And although Islamabad have been the better team in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021, the Zalmi could find their stride and keep the opposition openers quiet.

This PSL 2021 clash is between two extremely well-matched sides, so it isn't easy to pick a winner. But the Peshawar Zalmi can be backed to pull off a win, just like they did earlier in the league stage.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win

