Isle of Man vs Austria T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

On July 9, 2023, King William's College will host the opening T20I match of Austria's tour of the Isle of Man. The Isle of Man is currently ranked 46th in the ICC rankings, while Austria are ranked 43rd. Austria is well ahead of the Isle of Man in all facets of the game, despite the ranking gap being less.

The Isle of Man recently lost all five Twenty20 matches in a series against Spain. It's bizarre how they had four chances to bat during the series but had totals under 140. In their most recent game, they lost all of their wickets for just 10 runs.

Their bowlers gave the opposition enough time to chase down the target at the end with ease. They should decide on a new plan of action before the series begins.

Austria has a firm batting order complimented with a highly lethal bowling attack when compared to the Isle of Man. Iqbal Hossain has been hitting the ball brilliantly, scoring several fifties in recent games. Since their most recent defeats came after a valiant effort, they are the favorites coming into this T20I series.

Isle of Man vs Austria T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, July 09

1st T20I – Isle of Man vs Austria, King William’s College, Castletown, 3:30 PM IST

2nd T20I - Isle of Man vs Austria, King William’s College, Castletown, 8:30 PM IST

Monday, July 10

3rd T20I - Isle of Man vs Austria, King William’s College, Castletown, 4:30 PM IST

Isle of Man vs Austria T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20I matches between the Isle of Man and Austria will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Isle of Man vs Austria T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Isle of Man

George Burrows, Nathan Knights, Adam McAuley, Matthew Ansell, Joseph Burrows, Fraser Clarke, Edward Beard, Sam Barnett, Chris Langford, Carl Hartman (c & wk), Dollin Jansen, JJ Griffin, Jacob Butler

Austria

Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Mehar Cheema(wk), Iqbal Hossain, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Sadran, Mirza Ahsan, Amit Nathwani, Osman Khan, Armaan Randhawa, Razmal Shigiwal(c), Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Mark Simpson-Parker, Umair Tariq, Navin Wijesekera

