Íslensk Premier League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Here is all you need to know about the Íslensk Premier League (ÍPL) 2020, which is set to begin on June 7, 2020.

This is the third edition of the competition and will feature three teams.

Íslensk Premier League will be played in Iceland between June 7 and July 12, 2020.

The Iceland Cricket Association is set to its 2020 cricket season with the third edition of Íslensk Premier League. This is the third edition of the competition, with the inaugural edition of the competition played in 2018.

A six-a-side competition, the upcoming edition is set to be played in the T20 format. The Reykjavik Vikings won the 2019 edition of ÍPL and will look to defend their title this year, while notably, the runners-up Garðabær Geysirs will not feature in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Íslensk Premier League (ÍPL) 2020 format

The Íslensk Premier League 2020 will feature three teams namely the Reykjavik Vikings, Kópavogur Puffins and Hafnarfjörður Hammers.

All three teams will face each other twice in the group stage between June 7, 2020 and July 5, 2020. The final of ÍPL 2020 will be played on Sunday, July 12. Interestingly, all the matches of group stages will be played in T20 format, while the final will be a 40-over affair.

Íslensk Premier League (ÍPL) 2020 schedule (All times in IST)

We are delighted to announce that domestic cricket may now resume. Here is the revised fixture list for this summer. The ÍPL (Íslensk Premier League) begins this weekend. pic.twitter.com/43B8sUUspy — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 1, 2020

1st T20: June 7, Sunday

Hafnarfjörður Hammers vs Reykjavik Vikings at 5.30 PM

2nd T20: June 7, Sunday

Hafnarfjörður Hammers vs Kópavogur Puffins at 9.00 PM

3rd T20: June 7, Sunday

Reykjavik Vikings vs Kópavogur Puffins at 5.30 PM

4th T20: June 14, Sunday

Reykjavik Vikings vs Hafnarfjörður Hammers at 9.00 PM

5th T20: July 5, Sunday

Kópavogur Puffin vs Hafnarfjörður Hammers at 5.30 PM

6th T20: July 5, Sunday

Kópavogur Puffin vs Reykjavik Vikings at 9.00 PM

ÍPL Final (40 overs): July 12, Sunday

Teams: G1 vs G2 at 5.30 PM

ÍPL Exhibition (40 overs): July 26, Sunday

ÍPL 2020 Champions vs Rest of Ireland at 5.30 PM

Íslensk Premier League (ÍPL) 2020 full squads

ÍPL 2020 Squads

Reykjavik Vikings: Lakmal Bandara (C), Sadun Lankathilaka (VC), Asim Ayoub, Derick Deonarain, Mahinda Dissanayake, Chamley Fernando, Gul Khan, Junaid Raja, Ravi Rawat, Max Sandharu, Jega Subramaniyam and Prabhath Weerasooriya.

Kópavogur Puffins: Dushan Bandara, Lakshitha Bimsara, Keenan Botha, Olafur Briem, Abhishek Chauhan, David Cook, Leslie Dcunha, Mohit Kotian, Sampath Kumar, Ramachandran Gujapan, Gabriel Maksimov and Sathiya Rupan.

Hafnarfjörður Hammers: David Abew-Baido, Sammy Gill, Javed Hussain, Sulaman Nainaz, Kali Nazar, Lee Nelson, Abdur Truman, Jakob Robertson, Omar Sabi, Nolan Williams, Fida Wur and Mohammad Younas.

Rest of Iceland: To be revealed after ÍPL 2020 final.

Íslensk Premier League 2020 live streaming details

Unfortunately, ÍPL 2020 won't be aired live. However, fans can witness the certain match clips and match updates on the Iceland Cricket Facebook account.