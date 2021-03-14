Italian Womens T20 Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The final of the Italian Women's T20 Championship will see Roma Women locking horns with Padova Women at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome.

The league was supposed to be played in November but the second wave of COVID-19 pushed it further. Both teams have had fine runs in the league thus far.

Roma have won two Italian Women's T20 Championship titles in the past and will go into this fixture as clear favorites. Captain Kumudu Peddrick and bowler Dishani Samarawickrama will be key for the team, having experience of representing the national side.

For Padova, skipper Kusinara Chathuri will have to play a key role in the summit clash. She carries a lot of experience having represented the Italian side and even won European events in recent times.

“This is just the start, next summer, provided all is fine with pandemic issues, we are targeting bilateral and trilateral cricket series among European countries and much more club cricket for our ladies," said Fabio Marabini, President of the Italian Cricket Federation.

“We won’t let them have boring weekends watching men's cricket on the sidelines, we want our ladies at the ground, making them into the brightest stars of our cricket," he added.

Italian Women's T20 Championship 2021 Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 14, Sunday

Roma Women vs Padova Women at 4:00 PM

Italian Women's T20 Championship 2021 Live Streaming Details

This is the first-ever time a Women's event is being broadcasted from Italy. Fans can watch the match live on the European Cricket Network's YouTube channel.

“It’s an amazing moment for women’s cricket in Italy and in Europe,” said Fabio Marabini, President of the Italian Cricket Federation.

Italian Women's T20 Championship 2021 Squads

Roma Women

Dhayawathi Lanka, Amilia Akneligoda, Nadeeshani Rathnathilake, Naika Perera, Nimesha Asuramanage, Sarah Sabelli, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Dishani Samarawickrama, Gayathri Batagoda, Kumudu Peddrick, Sharon Withanage, Teshani Araliya, Thilini Fernando, Ishara Jayamannage, and Dayana Samarasingha.

Padova Women

Ameesha Salani, Giada Guarda, Nirasha Kavindi, Senuri Anuttara, Strela Sajeevani, Thilini Rupika, Sriyani Fernando, Sweta Diwyanjali, Anne Serena, Himanshi Akarsha, Kusinara Chathuri, and Rashini Sadunika.