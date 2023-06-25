ITT vs BT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) and Ba11sy Trichy (BT) are set to lock horns in Match No.17 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

Trichy, led by Ganga Sridhar Raju, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.651 thanks to defeats in all three of their matches. They will go into the match after losing to Shahrukh Khan’s Lyca Kovai Kings by six wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, Trichy struggled their way to 117 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Raju scored 58 runs off 55 balls with the help of eight fours and a six. Rajkumar chipped in with 31 useful runs off 28 balls lower down the order, but no other batter stepped up.

S Sujay scored 72* off 59 balls with seven fours and two sixes as the Kovai Kings chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. Daryl Ferrario was stupendous with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-0-17-2. However, his valiant efforts could not pay dividends.

The Tamizhans, led by NS Chaturved, started their campaign with two defeats on the trot against Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies. But they got their campaign on track after beating the Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets. P Bhuvaneswaran became the Player of the Match after he accounted for a five-wicket haul.

TNPL 2023, ITT vs BT Prediction: Can Trichy beat Tamizhans?

The Tamizhans will be brimming with confidence after getting the better of the Royal Kings, the table toppers. They will be fancying their chances against Trichy, who are yet to find their apt combination for the tournament.

Prediction: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to win this TNPL 2023 match.

