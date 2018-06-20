ITW Consulting announces Netmeds to be the 'Title Sponsor' and Dalmia Cement to be the 'Powered By' Sponsor T20I series against India in the Ireland

ITW Consulting, India-based sports management company in association with Ireland Cricket

Juhi Nagar CONTRIBUTOR Business 20 Jun 2018, 14:10 IST 31 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The much-anticipated India Tour of Ireland T20I, just took on even greater significance. ITW Consulting, India-based sports management company in association with Ireland Cricket are delighted to announce Netmeds (India’s largest online pharmacy) and Dalmia Cement (leading cement manufacturer) as the Title and Powered By sponsor respectively.

The matches, scheduled for June 27 & 29 at Malahide Cricket Club Ground, also known as The Village, have just been selected as the site of the First Annual Netmeds Cup, with the event being sponsored by Netmeds.com, India’s largest online pharmacy.

Netmeds.com Founder and CEO, Pradeep Dadha, who will be in attendance to present the newly designed Netmeds Cup Trophy and to personally congratulate the Netmeds Cup Man of the Match, expressed his excitement about the tie-up with this world-class event and the opportunity to bring even more recognition to India’s beloved cricket stars. He said, “We are proud to be associated with these stellar athletes who are also India’s best cultural ambassadors to the entire world. T20I matches and the run-up to the World Cup are some of the most highly viewed and exciting events of the year. We strive for the same qualities of teamwork, strategy and precision execution, that the Indian team always brings to these matches.”

The Netmeds Cup sponsorship announcement comes just a few weeks after Netmeds revealed its tie-up with MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador, and Dadha added that there is definitely some synergy between the two. “Reaction to our relationship with MS Dhoni has been incredible. The Netmeds Cup gives us a chance to quickly build on the enthusiasm and give Indian cricket fans even more to cheer about. We wish new Captain Virat Kohli and the team all the best and are truly confident that they will bring the Netmeds Cup home from Dublin,” he further added.

Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director, Cricket Ireland said, "Cricket Ireland anticipates that the T20I series against India will be the biggest worldwide TV audience of any sporting event ever staged in Ireland. We are delighted that Netmeds and Dalmia Cement are now going to be associated with this prestigious series. With the potential TV reach of the series and sell-out crowds anticipated on each day, Irish cricket has become a significant platform for showcasing brands through activating in stadium, event association and through broadcast sponsorship.”

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said, “We received an overwhelming response for the title sponsorship rights and we are pleased to secure Netmeds as the Title Sponsor and Powered By Sponsor to Dalmia Cement. Their investment will provide them with exposure to millions of cricket fans across the world. This is yet another important partnership facilitated by ITW Consulting as we continue to drive the marketing and commercial value of Cricket. It is undoubtedly evident that the series will be a platform for brands across the world to build strong and strategic engagement.”