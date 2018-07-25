ITW Playworx UK and Wisden Cricket UK presents 'Legends Between Wickets'

Juhi Nagar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 46 // 25 Jul 2018, 13:54 IST

ITW Playworx UK in association with Wisden Cricket conceptualized an invigorating evening called ‘Legends Between Wickets (LBW)’. This edition was held recently in The Kia Oval Cricket Ground, London. Cricket legends of the era, ‘Sunil Gavaskar’ and ‘David Gower’, had a face-off, reminiscing their on and off-the-field experiences for the first time. Both have fond memories of The Oval – David made 157* in his final Test against India, in 1990, while Sunil famously scored 221 here in 1979 (a brilliant innings only ended by a Gower catch).

The event which was conceptualized by ITW Playworx UK brought a delightful evening for guests, sponsors and cricket enthusiasts wherein they interacted with the Cricket Legends and cherished the golden cricket era of the 80’s.

Manish Puri, Vice President, ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment Ltd. on the launch of this initiative said, “The aim of being innovative at everything we do is helping us continuously achieve new milestones. After successfully crafting and executing various sports and entertainment led events, ITW Playworx is pleased to bring its own platform for cricket fans. When we were toying with the idea, we felt what better than bringing Cricket Legends on one platform to share their aspirational journey.”

Showing excitement on the initiative Ankur Sharma, Director, ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment Ltd. UK said, “Our endeavour is to ensure fans around the world get the best experience through various innovation across Sports & Entertainment. With the series “LBW”, the objective is to bring the legends of the game and cricket lovers together on a reputed ongoing platform and what better than having the Former Legends of the Game, Mr. Sunil Gavaskar & Mr. David Gower. The platform (LBW) will focus on bringing eminent personalities who have contributed tremendously to enriching cricket as a sport for decades.”

The event with crème de la crème from UK saw attendees like Mr. Mohit Burman (Co-owner, Kings XI Punjab and Chairman, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.), Dr. Ravi Mehrotra (Chairman, Foresight Group International Ltd.), Mr. Prajit Rajagopalan (Head-UK at HDFC Ltd.), Mr. Aaditya Rathod (Executive Director, UAE Exchange UK Ltd.) Mr. Percy Sethna (Country Head – UK, Indiabulls), Mr. Suchit Punnose (Founder & CEO, Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc), Mr. Arvid Pedersen (COO, Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc), Mr. Gurdev Jassi (Chairman, Sunrise Radio), Mr. Parul Goel (Deputy CEO & CFO Europe, Asia TV Ltd – Zee TV) to name a few.

About ITW Playworx UK

ITW Playworx UK is a division of ITW Playworx Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It is an Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. The company operating out of Central London – Victoria is an integrated marketing agency offering services in the field of Experiential Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Blitz (Talent Management and Image Building) and Public Relations. Given the huge landscape of sports and entertainment industry, the focus lies in creating pathbreaking brand solutions for the new age consumer.