IUPUI PE students completes 6th batch of Cricket Coaches with ACF Level I Cricket clinic

2018 Fall Semester IUPUI PE Students attended Cricket Coaching Camp. Photo by Balbir Singh

INDIANAPOLIS:

As many as 12 undergraduate students with Physical Education as their Major at the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) attended USA Center for Excellence in Cricket education program early this week. All Participants who attended practical field sessions will be awarded Level 1 Cricket Coaching certificates by the American Cricket Federation.

Indianapolis based Jatin Patel, founder USA Center for Excellence in Cricket & Pioneer in Cricket Coaching Education conducted the cricket education clinics this year in two sessions on different days. Coach Patel is a certified international cricket coach & many other coaching credentials in the USA, who originally hails from Gujarat (India)

IUPUI is the only college with a cricket education program in the USA. The primary goal is to train undergraduate students, which helps future PE teacher, Sports management or tourism professionals. In the latest edition of the cricket education program at the IUPUI, more undergraduate ladies students were trained in this series of six batches. Jatin Patel said "these are our future Physical Education teachers and our goal is to give them the knowledge needed to carry with them for the rest of their teaching career make them capable to train many future scholars and youths for many years to come.

"It's all about passing the game knowledge needed to help them learn the game as well as get ready to deliver game knowledge to others in future through coaching," hoped Jatin Patel.

Trying Bowling skill - Photo by Balbir Singh

The first session started with the basic physical fitness and introduction to the game of cricket which has a worldwide following. As it was an indoor session, tennis balls and blue training balls were used for teaching the correct throwing techniques and bowling actions. Some students have the softball and baseball background. They easily adjusted themselves to the basic cricket skills and terminology.

Ball Handling - Photo by Balbir Singh

The students thrilled and enjoyed the game, Active students asked a number of questions as it was a new sport for them. Jatin explained each question in detail and to the satisfaction of the students who attended the camps.

Photo by Balbir Singh

In the second session after a day's off, the physical education students were introduced to the little advance training. Jatin explained the importance of running between the wickets (22-yard strip), how many ways the batsmen can get out, including hit-wicket, leg before wicket, catch, run outs, bowled etc. A batsman is allowed to hit the delivery in any part of the field without any restrictions.

Photo by Balbir Singh

While running between the wickets, Jatin cautioned that a batsman must reach the batting crease or touch the line with his bat or body. In case a batsman does not meet this requirement, the run in not counted. In case of a no-ball, the bowler is penalized and a run is awarded to the batting team. Jatin Patel demonstrated the correct bowling action and distinction between the proper bowling and throwing.

After the bowling and batting practice with the training balls and wickets, the students had the feel of the actual batting equipment. The students were shown the wooden bats, leather balls, safety equipment, including wicket keeping gloves, pads and helmet etc.

Some of the students had firsthand experience of wearing the full kit and held the actual bat (which they found heavy). They also tossed the leather balls to their colleagues to see and feel these balls.

Experiencing Proper Cricket Gear, Photo by Balbir Singh

Jatin Patel also distributed CD - cricket education material to the physical education students. "If any student wants to enhance his or her cricket knowledge various website are available for reading and the willing students can also attend various level of cricket coaching clinics," said Jatin Patel. "I am available to help and assist any student who wants to adopt cricket coaching as his or her career," said Jatin Patel

Cricket Coaching Education program to Educate America is primarily designed with the two main considerations – as to how the educators like to understand and learn this game and how they want to teach or deliver game knowledge to future scholars and youths.

The ACF will be awarding the certificates in due course of time to all participants. The session ended with a group photograph.

Christopher Ray Rash, Faculty Instructor, Physical education for the Department of Kinesiology under IU PETM (Indiana University Physical Education & Tourism management) was the Instructor who has taken over from Sandra Barnett who has retired after completing first Five batches in last six years.

Those who attended the year’s cricket coaching program for educators were: Tori Ball, Lucy Becker, Bryce Bennington, Zackary Harlan, Erica Hurt, Dymond Johnston, Katherine Lyons, Ethan Ogle, Emily Sauer, Rachel Saylor, Harley Sinders and Mat Wolfe.