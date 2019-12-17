IUPUI PE undergraduates completes 7th batch of Cricket Coaches in USA

ACF Coaches FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 Dec 2019, 06:57 IST SHARE

2019 Fall Semester IUPUI PE Undergraduate Students attended Cricket Coaching Camp

December 15, 2019, INDIANAPOLIS: As many as 12 undergraduate students with Physical Education as their Major at the Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) attended USA Center for Excellence in Cricket education program this week. All Participants who attended practical field sessions will be awarded Level 1 Cricket Coaching certificates by the American Cricket Federation.

Indianapolis based Jatin Patel, founder USA Center for Excellence in Cricket & Pioneer in Cricket Coaching Education conducted the cricket education clinics this year in two sessions on two different days. Coach Patel is a certified international cricket coach and many other sports coaching credentials in the USA.

Trying Bowling skill

IUPUI (mostly Indiana University students) is the only University with a cricket education program in the USA for the last eight years. The primary goal is to help future PE teachers by training undergraduate students with Physical Education, Sports management or tourism as their major, in the latest edition of the cricket education program at the IUPUI, more undergraduate ladies students were trained in this series of seven batches.

Jatin Patel said, "These are our future Physical Education teachers and our goal is to give them the knowledge needed to carry with them for the rest of their teaching career, its best way to make them capable to train many future scholars and youths for many years to come."

Trying to swing the bat to strike the ball

"It's all about passing the game knowledge needed to help them learn the game as well as get ready to deliver game knowledge to others in future through coaching," hoped Jatin Patel.

The sessions covered basic physical fitness and introduction to the game of cricket which has a worldwide following. Practical skill sessions followed by hour-long game itself to cover rules and basic techniques and bowling actions. Some students have the softball and baseball background. They easily adjusted themselves to the basic cricket skills and terminology.

Throwing Skills

Advertisement

The students were thrilled and enjoyed the game, Active students asked several questions as it was a new sport for them. Coach Patel explained each question in detail and to the satisfaction of the students who attended the camps. The Importance of running between the wickets (22-yard strip), how many ways the batsmen can get out were explained.

A batsman is allowed to hit the ball in any part of the field without any restrictions. The students had the feel of the actual batting equipment. The students were shown the wooden bats, leather balls, safety equipment, including wicket keeping gloves, pads and helmet etc.

Some of the students had firsthand experience of wearing the full kit and held the actual bat (which they found heavy). They also tossed the leather balls to their colleagues to see and feel these balls.

Experiencing Proper Cricket Gear for the first tie

Cricket Coaching Education program to Educate America is primarily designed with the two main considerations – as to how the educators like to understand and learn this game and how they want to teach or deliver game knowledge to future scholars and youths.

Jatin Patel provided cricket education resources to all participants with remarks,

"If any student wants to enhance his or her cricket knowledge various website are available for reading and the willing students can also attend various level of cricket coaching clinics," with statement as "I am available to help and assist any student who wants to adopt cricket coaching as his or her career,"