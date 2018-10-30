J&K to play four home matches in Ranji Trophy

Parvez Rasool will lead J&K in Ranji Trophy while Irfan Pathan will play as player cum mentor

After missing out on home advantage for over three years, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket team is set to finally play four matches at home in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, confirmed a JKCA official on Tuesday. J&K is placed in Group C and will play nine group-stage matches in the all-important event.

J&K Cricket Association just a couple of days ago announced a 16-member Ranji Trophy squad but their home schedule was still unconfirmed. However, it's now certain that following their first two matches in Rajasthan and Goa, they will return home for their third game against Tripura.

J&K had a terrible outing in the first half of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but made an impressive comeback, winning three matches in a row after six consecutive defeats. They even went on to trounce a star-studded Tamil Nadu in the List-A tournament.

With Irfan Pathan's insertion into the side as player-cum-mentor, J&K would have expected even better results in the tournament, however, the team lacked commitment in the initial matches which cost them in the end.

Skipper Parvez Rasool's form with the bat in the beginning was also one of the major causes behind the dismal show.

Undoubtedly, they will enter the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy in high spirits, having finished the Vijay Hazare Trophy on a sound note. Multiple home matches would surely boost their confidence and make things easier for them.

Among the four home matches, one is expected to take place in Srinagar and the remaining three in Jammu,

"The first match might be played at Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar while other three home schedules are going to be held at Gandhi Memorial College, Jammu," an official source confirmed to Sportskeeda.

"JKCA will try to prepare and get the things done at the earliest, to ensure J&K's home matches take place without any complications," he added.

The excitement of witnessing cricket in the state is growing as fans are eager to see their team playing at home,

"We haven't seen our team playing here in Srinagar for three years and it's a joyous moment for us. We hope that the weather or any negligence by the administration do not dismantle our hopes this time around," a fan was quoted as saying.