Jaipur to get world’s third largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 75,000

The construction of the stadium is expected to begin in the next four months.

This will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world after Motera in Ahmedabad and the MCG in Melbourne.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Photo source: Wikipedia)

India is all set to become home to yet another large cricket stadium. With a seating capacity of 75,000 and an estimate cost of a whopping ₹350 crore, an upcoming stadium in the outskirts of Jaipur will be one of largest in the world.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) secretary Mahendra Sharma said the stadium will be spread over 100 acres and the land has been finalized in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. The construction of the stadium is expected to begin in the next four months.

This will be the third largest stadium in the world after the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. While Motera, which is yet to host a game, has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, thMCG can accommodate up to 1.02 lakh people.

A standout feature of the stadium is that it will have facilities for a few indoor games as well. Sports training academies will also be set up within the premises. There will be 30 practice nets, two restaurants for spectators and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250.

Stadium will be constructed in two phases

As far as the financing of the stadium is concerned, Sharma said that the BCCI owes ₹90 crore to the RCA while they will seek a grant of ₹100 crore from the Indian cricket board. Another ₹100 crore will be taken as a loan and the remaining ₹60 crore will be arranged by selling corporate boxes in the stadium.

The stadium will be constructed in two phases. The first phase aims at getting 45,000 seats ready while the second would finish the remainder of the work.The RCA is hopeful of completing the construction within two years of commencing work.

As of now, Eden Gardens in Kolkata remains the largest (active) cricket stadium in India but Motera will become the biggest stadium in the country once it has been inaugurated.