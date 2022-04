Jamaica T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After several associations in the Caribbean Islands successfully hosted T10 leagues, the Jamaica Cricket Association has now come up with the inaugural edition of the Jamaica T10 League.

Middlesex Titans, Surrey Kings, Cornwall Warriors, Surrey Risers, United Stars and Surrey Royals are the six participating teams in the tournament. The competition starts from April 19 and ends on May 6.

Each team will play a total of 10 matches in the league phase. Several international stars will take part in the event, alongside a few rookie players.

The Sabina Park Stadium in Jamaica will host all matches of the tournament.

Jamaica T10 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 19, Tuesday

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

April 20, Wednesday

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers, 12:00 AM

Surrey Royals vs United Stars, 9:30 PM

April 21, Thursday

Middlesex Titans vs Cornwall Warriors, 12:00 AM

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

April 22, Friday

Surrey Risers United Stars, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs United Stars, 9:30 PM

April 23, Saturday

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Surrey Risers vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

April 24, Sunday

Middlesex Titans vs United Stars, 12:00 AM

Surrey Risers vs Surrey Royals, 9:30 PM

April 25, Monday

Surrey Kings vs Cornwall Warriors, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

April 26, Tuesday

Surrey Kings vs United Stars, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Royals, 9:30 PM

April 27, Wednesday

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

April 28, Thursday

United Stars vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Middlesex Titans, 9:30 PM

April 29, Friday

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Surrey Risers vs United Stars, 9:30 PM

April 30, Saturday

Cornwall Warriors vs United Stars, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Royals, 9:30 PM

May 1, Sunday

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Risers, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs United Stars, 9:30 PM

May 2, Monday

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Risers, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

May 3, Tuesday

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Risers, 12:00 AM

United Stars vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

May 4, Wednesday

Surrey Royals vs Cornwall Warriors, 12:00 AM

5/6 Playoff, 9:30 PM

May 5, Thursday

3/4 Playoff, 12:00 AM

May 6, Friday

Final, 12:00 AM

Jamaica T10 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app will live stream all matches of Jamaica T10 2022 for fans in India.

Jamaica T10 2022: Squads

Surrey Risers

Delbert Gayle, Kashaine Roberts, Lloyd Gould, Sadique Henry, Andrae McDonald, Nicolas Lewin, Warren Campbell, Chadwick Walton (c) & (Wk), Ricardo McIntosh (Wk), Akim Frazer, Christopher Powell, Dennis Bulli, Gordon Bryan, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

Surrey Kings

Andre McCarthy, Kennar Lewis, Kenroy Williams, Kirk Mckenzie, Brad Barnes, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Xavier Burton, Aldane Thomas (Wk), Kymani Wilson (Wk), Oraine Williams (Wk), Andre Dennis, Jeavor Royal, Patrick Harty, Romario Edwards, Shalome Parnell

Cornwall Warriors

Ace Wallace, Andre McCarthy, Bryan Gayle, Damian Bryce, Damian Ebanks, Kerry Holness, Ockeeno Farquharson, Paul Palmer, Damion Distin, Derval Green, Michael Frew (c), Ricardo Dewar, Jevoy Spence (Wk), Jermaine Levy, Jerome Daley, Marquino Mindley, Mikheil Silver, Omar Samuels, Omar Williams, Ramaal Lewis

Surrey Royals

Brandon King (c), Jamie Hay, Javelle Glen, Leighton Leslie, Leroy Lug, Nkrumah Bonner, Rushane Gordon, Ryan Francis, Carlos Brown, Raewin Senior, Romaine Morrison, Everton Oharo, Malik Thompson, Nicholson Gordon, Pete Salmon

United Stars

Amoi Campbell, Anthony Walters, Darren Small, Jermaine Chisholm, John Campbell (c), Orlando Lyons, Sashane Anderson, Sykiane Wilson, Tian Jarrett, Andel Gordon, Dwayne Hamilton, Renaldo Ingram, Shaquille Greenwood, Tyrone Daley, Maurice Harrow, Aaron Daley, Alwyn Williams, Damani Sewell, Micheal Thompson, Ojay Shields

Middlesex Titans

Alex Johnson, Anthony Brown, Brian Clarke, Jamaine Morgan, Oshane Walters, Romone Francis, Tristan Coleman, Albert Gopie, Errol Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Tieno Osbourne, Wayne Davis (Wk), Zidane Gordon (Wk), Brian Buchanan, Chevonie Grant, Krishmar Santokie, (c), Lorenzo McDonald, Sherdon Allen, Sherwayne Dixon

