Jamaica T10 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Jamaica T10 Series 2023 is all set to commence on Sunday, June 25. Middlesex United Stars will take on Surrey Kings in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Cornwall Warriors, Middlesex Titans, Middlesex United Stars, Surrey Kings, Surrey Risers, and Surrey Royals are six teams participating in this 17-day long tournament. The tournament will be held in a round-robin format, with all teams facing each other once during the league stages.

The summit clash of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (July 11), featuring the top two teams from the tournament. All games of the Jamaica T10 Series 2023 will take place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica T10 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, June 25

Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

Monday, June 26

Surrey Royals vs Cornwall Warriors, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Kings, 12:00 AM

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Middlesex United Stars vs Middlesex Titans, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Middlesex Titans, 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 29

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Risers, 12:00 AM

Surrey Risers vs Middlesex United Stars, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 30

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings, 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 1

Cornwall Warriors vs Middlesex United Stars, 12:00 AM

Surrey Risers vs Cornwall Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, July 2

Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Royals, 9:30 PM

Monday, July 3

Surrey Kings vs Middlesex Titans, 12:00 AM

Surrey Kings vs Middlesex United Stars, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, July 4

Surrey Risers vs Middlesex Titans, 12:00 AM

Surrey Kings vs Cornwall Warriors, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, July 5

Surrey Risers vs Surrey Royals, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs Middlesex United Stars, 9:30 PM

Thursday, July 6

Surrey Risers vs Surrey Kings, 12:00 AM

Surrey Royals vs Middlesex Titans, 9:30 PM

Friday, July 7

Middlesex United Stars vs Cornwall Warriors, 12:00 AM

Middlesex United Stars vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, July 8

Surrey Kings vs Surrey Kings, 12:00 AM

Middlesex Titans vs Cornwall Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, July 9

Surrey Royals vs Middlesex United Stars, 12:00 AM

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers, 9:30 PM

Monday, July 10

Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings, 12:00 AM

3/4th Place PlayOff - TBC vs TBC, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, July 11

Finals - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Jamaica T10 Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Jamaica T10 Series 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website. All the fans in India can purchase a tour pass of ₹59 to catch all the live action from the tournament.

Jamaica T10 Series 2023: Full Squads

Surrey Risers

Jameel Bryan, Kashaine Roberts, Mark Campbell, Sadique Henry, Andrae McDonald, Damion Wolliston, Herman Henry, Jullani Sinclair, Justin Walters, Nicolas Lewin, Daniel Beckford (Wk), Mickayle Riley (Wk), Akim Frazer, Anthony Dacres, Gordon Bryan, Jermain Christie, Oshane Thomas, Ramaal Lewis, Sadiike Greenland

Cornwall Warriors

Devario Smith, Jordan Holness, Nicholas Kerr, Omario Wright, Osbourne Palmer, Romario Hinds, Ziggy Levy, Andre McCarthy, Andrew Walker, Kleo Gallimore, Thavi Spencer, Damian Ebanks (c) & (Wk), Tyriek Bryan (Wk), Andre Blake, Jermaine Levy, Kavoni Grayham, Lennox Simpson, Marquino Mindley, Mikheil Silver, Romaine Nembhard

Middlesex Titans

Anthony Brown, Damian Bryce, Jermaine Chisholm, Oshane Walters, Sherdon Allen, Wayne Davis, Andel Gordon, Jamie Merchant, Renaldo Ingram, Randre Christie (Wk), Albert Gopie, Charlton Brooks, Christopher Lamont, Christopher Powell, Krishmar Santokie

Surrey Royals

Javelle Glen (c), Kemar Brathwaite, Leroy Lugg, Nkrumah Bonner, Odain McCatty, Rushane Gordon, Carlos Brown, Odean Smith, Raewin Senior, Carl Reid (Wk), Darnell McCallum (Wk), Maurice Harrow, Chevon Simpson, Khari Campbell, Nicholson Gordon, Pete Salmon

Middlesex United Stars

Amoi Campbell, Gifton Wray, Kristof Virgo, Rogjohn Henry, Rushane Allen, Sashane Anderson, Sykiane Wilson, Tian Jarrett, Jamaine Morgan, Javed Williams, Jermaine Thomas, Ramone Francis, Sanjay Walker, Anthony McLean, Damani Sewell, Romario Marshall

Surrey Kings

Deethmar Anderson, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Kennar Lewis, Kirk Mckenzie, Matthew Comerie, Tevin Gilzene, Antwain Stephens, Brad Barnes, Kenroy Williams, Kymani Wilson (Wk), Andre Bailey, Andre Dennis, Jeavor Royal, Patrick Harty, Shalome Parnell

