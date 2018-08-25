Duleep Trophy 2018: Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool shines for India Red

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 529 // 25 Aug 2018, 16:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Parvez Rasool takes a five-wicket haul in Duleep Trophy

The Jammu and Kashmir skipper and lone international cricketer from the state, Parvez Rasool had a dream outing in the 2nd match of Duleep Trophy, here at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

He shined with the ball for India Red and helped them take the 23 run lead over India Blue after the end of first innings.

Earlier, India Red posted the total of 316 runs in first innings, largely due to 88 runs knock by Siddesh Lad. Later, bowlers made sure they get a lead as India Blue were bundled on 293 runs.

Parvez with the figures of 36-3-107-4 was the hero with the ball for India Red. He first rattled the stumps of India Blue captain, Faiz Fazal and later removed dangerous looking Dhruv Shorey on 97. His other wickets included KS Bharat and Saurabh Kumar.

He has been one of the top performing all-rounders in the domestic circuit. He was picked in India Red squad for Duleep Trophy after the decent 2017-18 Ranji season.

He was also recently honored with the Lala Amarnath best all-rounder award in the domestic circuit for the second time following his all-round performances at domestic level. He had scored 629 runs and taken 38 wickets during 2016-17 Ranji Trophy.

Parvez is a right arm off-spinner who also bats at the middle order for Jammu and Kashmir. He made his ODI debut for India against Bangladesh in 2014 and scalped 2 wickets in the match. Thereafter he wasn't given any game time in the series and later dropped from the squad.

Similarly, he appeared for India in a T20I against England in 2017 and since then is struggling to make his way into the national team.

If he continued to perform the way he did in the first Duleep Trophy match today, he can soon earn a comeback call for the national side.