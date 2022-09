Japan Cricket League T20 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The Japan Cricket League T20 is all set for its knockout stages.

A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament, which started in April 2022. After five months of cricket, the competition is down to the knockouts with eight teams competing for silverware.

The Tokyo Falcons, Tokyo Titans, Tigers, Rising Stars, Chiba Sharks, Men In Blue, Paddy Foley Tokyo and Alpha Quashers Yokohama will compete in the last eight. The winners of the quarterfinals will make it to the last four and the two best teams will meet each other in the grand finale, scheduled for Saturday, October 1.

The Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2 in Sano, Japan will host all the knockout games.

Japan Cricket League T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 3, Saturday

Alpha Quashers Yokohama vs Paddy Foleys Tokyo, Quarter-Final 1, 6:30 am.

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Titans, Quarter-Final 2, 6:30 am.

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks, Quarter-Final 3, 10:00 am.

Men In Blue Tokyo vs Rising Stars, Quarter-Final 4, 10:00 am.

October 1, Saturday

Japan Cricket League Semi Final 1, 6:30 am.

Japan Cricket League Semi Final 2, 6:30 am.

Japan Cricket League Final, 10:00 am.

Japan Cricket League T20 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream a few selected matches of the knockout games for fans in India.

Japan Cricket League T20 2022: Squads

Alpha Quashers Yokohama

Abhilash Rangu Rangu, Aditya Phadke, Arun Kumar, Bakkiyaraj Ramaya, Bakkiyaraj Ramiah, Dharanidharan Krishnan, Gurman Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Kaito Nakatani, Leo Joseph, Mariaselvan Joseph, Milind Dongre, Nandhakumar Rangasam, Naveen Venkat, Nirmal Prasaath, C Noor Mohammed Ibrahim, Paresh Chandra, Preetham Prakasha, Prithivraj Dhasarath, Rohit Kesari, Srinivasanagaraju, Tushar Chaturvedi, Vasanthan Jayakumar, Venkatesan Perumalsa, Vidya Sagar, Vijay Sundaram, Vishal Patel, Yash Wagh.

Paddy Foleys Tokyo

Abdur Rahman, Ajitesh Koushal, Ashiq Hussain, Hamza Malik, Inzamam Boota, Kamran Syed, Khan Abdul Jabbar, Khawaja Salman, Manu B, Mohammad Younus, Muhammad Adeel, Mustansar Khalid, Nazir Ahmed, Pankaj Chand, Prashant Kale, Rashidrafiq Rana, Risman Mohamed, Saddam Anwar, Shoaib Hasan, Suleman Rana, Tanveer Younis, Waseem Javed, Zahid Ullah, Zohail Khan.

Tokyo Falcons

Abdul Rehman, Abhi Telang, Ameya Keshkamat, Amreek Singh, Ankit Chawla, Ankut Mehrotra, Anubhav Srivatsava, Babulal Gurjar, Dev Mishra, Jagdish Rana, Karthik Vellingiri, Kuldeep Bisht, Manish Kapil, Munish Dhiman, Nikhil Pol, Nilesh Shahane, Sagar Kamble, Sameep Dawar, Sanket Pandhari, Sarfraz Petkar, Shailaj Lal, Shubham, Siddharth Cb, Siddharth Deshpande, Susheel Chanakya.

Tokyo Titans

Afroz Khan, Anil Chandraiah, Bhaskarrao, Bhupendra Sharma, Jesupriscil, Karan Kumar, Kunal Raina, Mandeep Singh, Milind Meher, Mohit Saini, Navjeet Thakur, Rahul Khedkar, Raj Shahi, Rasika Chandimal, Riaz Mohammed, Romapathy Rp, Seenivasan Shanmugam, Shammi Ps, Shikhil Khaneja, Sudip Saha, Upahar Raymajhi, Vikul Sharma, Vimal Yadav, Yogendra Atal.

Tigers

Abhijith Sasikumar, Ajay Kumar, Anas Mohamed, Anil Kumar, Ankush Mahasaheb, Anuraj Singh, Balaji Krishna, Gagan Suri, Kaushik Sakhiya, Manoj Bhardwaj, Piyush Kumbhare, Pk Kumar, Rajhans Shere, Ranjith Mouli, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Sachin Thakur, Vikas Jha.

Chiba Sharks

Arjun Gautam, Arsal Sohail, Arthur Zhou, Asala Wickrama, Asanka Edirimanna, Ashley Thurgate, Atiq Ahmed, Balaji Genji, Davian Johnson, Debashish Sahoo, Dhugal Bedingfield, Hafis Mohamed, Hamdan Siddique, Hamid Bacha, Hammad Khan, Hiroshige Murakawa, Ibrahim Takahashi, Marcus Thurgate, Meena Kumar, Mian Muneeb Siddique, Neel Date, Rui Matsumura, Tanmoy Mookherjee, Tsuyoshi Takada, Umar Gul, Umer Gual, Varad Potdar, Vikram Ragunathan, Yugandhar Retharekar.

Men In Blue Tokyo

Abhipray Dewan, Akash Shastri, Amol Vaidya, Ankit Panwar, Ankur Kumar, Deepak Singh, Gurdeep Dua, Himanshu Bugalia, Hitesh Akabari, Manav Natarajan, Naveen Negi, Nimish Bhardwaj, Rahul Koul, Raja Jayaram, Sandeep Singh, Saurav Bhowmik, Shubham Singh, Sopan Shirdhonkar, Vasantha Kumar, Vigneshwaran, Vikash Ranjan, Vivek Singh.

Rising Stars

AC Chowdhury, Arman Bhuiyan, Kazi Murad, Md Hossain, Mohibul Hasan, Naimul Sayed, Rakibul Hasan, Sunny Rahman, Ubaidus Sobhan, Shakib Hasan, Sheikh Robin, Omar Faruque, Mohammad Razaul, Mehedi Hasan, Mdruhul Kabir, Asif Limon, Fayez Ahmed, Md Alamgir, Md Shiful Islam.

