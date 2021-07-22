Japan Premier League T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Japan Premier League T20, organized by the Japanese Cricket Association, is all set for its 11th edition of the tournament. The competition will have five teams namely the East Kanto region, West Kanto region, South Kanto region, North Kanto region and Kansai region.
Sano International Cricket Ground will host all matches of the tournament. The South Kanto region will enter the tournament as favorites, having won the competition four times. They are also the defending champions. Each team will play four matches, followed by the top two teams qualifying for the grand final.
Japan Premier League T20 2021: Schedule (All timings in IST)
July 22, Thursday
South Kanto vs North Kanto
East Kanto vs West Kanto
North Kanto vs Kansai
West Kanto vs South Kanto
July 23, Friday
Kansai vs West Kanto,
South Kanto vs East Kanto
North Kanto vs East Kanto
South Kanto vs Kansai
July 24, Saturday
East Kanto vs Kansai
West Kanto vs North Kanto
Final
Japan Premier League T20 2021: Live Streaming Details
The Japan Cricket YouTube channel will stream all matches.
Japan Premier League T20 2021: Squads
West Kanto Hurricanes
Wataru Miyauchi, Kakeru Ebisui, Takuro Hagihara, Sora Ichiki, Vinay lyer, Raheel Kano, Eiji Kimura, Shogo Kimura, Masaomi Kobayashi, Naotsune Miyaji, Masato Morita, Tomonoshin Oki, Tomoki Ota and Shubham Shukla
East Kanto Sunrisers
Tsuyoshi Takada, Ashik Chowdhury, Neel Date, Abhipray Dewan, Manav Natarajan, Supun Nawarathna, Malith Neranjan, Sarfraz Petkar, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Debashish Sahoo, Muneeb Siddique, Vivek Singh, Ibrahim Takahashi and Sanjaya Yapabandara
Kansai
Makoto Taniyama, Subhanabbasi Arshad, Ryuichi Ashida, Bhandari Biwash, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Sandeep Krishnan, Akira Kuribayashi, Daichi Motoyama, Nikesh Risal, Sunny Singh, Wataru Uebayashi, Souta Wada, Kohei Wakita and Jun Yamashita
North Kanto Lions
Simon Dart, Anushantha Chandima, Rasika Chandimal, Prithivraj Dhasarathan, Hirotake Kakinuma, Afroz Khan, Hanif Khan, Hamza Malik, Shu Noguchi, Pradeep Roshan, Reiji Suto, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Musashi Yamamoto and Karthik Vellingiri
South Kanto Lions
Aditya Phadke, Alex Patmore, Gurman Singh, Hiroshige Murakawa, Kouhei Kubota, Manoj Bhardwaj, Muhammad Ali, Piyush Kumbhare, Prashant Kale, Raman Tanwar, Richard Bracefield, Rohit Kesari, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Toru Ito, Tushar Chaturvedi, Vinamra Sethi and Yash Wagh