Japan Premier League T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Japan Premier League T20, organized by the Japanese Cricket Association, is all set for its 11th edition of the tournament. The competition will have five teams namely the East Kanto region, West Kanto region, South Kanto region, North Kanto region and Kansai region.

Sano International Cricket Ground will host all matches of the tournament. The South Kanto region will enter the tournament as favorites, having won the competition four times. They are also the defending champions. Each team will play four matches, followed by the top two teams qualifying for the grand final.

Japan Premier League T20 2021: Schedule (All timings in IST)

July 22, Thursday

South Kanto vs North Kanto

East Kanto vs West Kanto

North Kanto vs Kansai

West Kanto vs South Kanto

July 23, Friday

Kansai vs West Kanto,

South Kanto vs East Kanto

North Kanto vs East Kanto

South Kanto vs Kansai

July 24, Saturday

East Kanto vs Kansai

West Kanto vs North Kanto

Final

Japan Premier League T20 2021: Live Streaming Details

The Japan Cricket YouTube channel will stream all matches.

Japan Premier League T20 2021: Squads

West Kanto Hurricanes

Wataru Miyauchi, Kakeru Ebisui, Takuro Hagihara, Sora Ichiki, Vinay lyer, Raheel Kano, Eiji Kimura, Shogo Kimura, Masaomi Kobayashi, Naotsune Miyaji, Masato Morita, Tomonoshin Oki, Tomoki Ota and Shubham Shukla

East Kanto Sunrisers

Tsuyoshi Takada, Ashik Chowdhury, Neel Date, Abhipray Dewan, Manav Natarajan, Supun Nawarathna, Malith Neranjan, Sarfraz Petkar, Dinesh Sandaruwan, Debashish Sahoo, Muneeb Siddique, Vivek Singh, Ibrahim Takahashi and Sanjaya Yapabandara

Kansai

Makoto Taniyama, Subhanabbasi Arshad, Ryuichi Ashida, Bhandari Biwash, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Sandeep Krishnan, Akira Kuribayashi, Daichi Motoyama, Nikesh Risal, Sunny Singh, Wataru Uebayashi, Souta Wada, Kohei Wakita and Jun Yamashita

North Kanto Lions

Simon Dart, Anushantha Chandima, Rasika Chandimal, Prithivraj Dhasarathan, Hirotake Kakinuma, Afroz Khan, Hanif Khan, Hamza Malik, Shu Noguchi, Pradeep Roshan, Reiji Suto, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Musashi Yamamoto and Karthik Vellingiri

South Kanto Lions

Aditya Phadke, Alex Patmore, Gurman Singh, Hiroshige Murakawa, Kouhei Kubota, Manoj Bhardwaj, Muhammad Ali, Piyush Kumbhare, Prashant Kale, Raman Tanwar, Richard Bracefield, Rohit Kesari, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Toru Ito, Tushar Chaturvedi, Vinamra Sethi and Yash Wagh

Edited by Diptanil Roy