Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is all set to host a thrilling tri-series between the host nation, the Cook Islands, and Thailand at the Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano.

Ad

The series is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, May 7, and conclude on Sunday, May 11. Over the span of five days, seven matches will be played, including the final being held on May 11. The competition follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing four matches before the top two sides advance to the final.

The series will kick off on May 7 with an exciting opening match between the Cook Islands and Thailand at 11 AM IST. The Cook Islands last played their T20 game against Fiji at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier A, and will look to bounce back after their narrow loss to Fiji, falling short by just nine runs in a chase of 135. Key players to watch for the Cook Islands include Aue Parima and Cory Dickson, both of whom have shown the potential to impact the game significantly.

Ad

Trending

Thailand, on the other hand, are aiming for a fresh start after a disappointing performance in a recent quadrangular series, where they finished at the bottom of the table. Despite this, the team is determined to turn the page and make a positive impact in this tri-series, with Wiraphan Ngowhuad emerging as a key player to watch for his ability to take crucial wickets.

For the host nation, Japan, the last outing was a resounding success, as they defeated Indonesia by a dominant 144-run margin in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B. Japan’s captain, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, was in superb form, scoring an unbeaten 85, while Piyush Kumbhare shone with the ball, taking three wickets. The tri-series promises to be an exciting and competitive contest as all three teams vie for the top spot.

Ad

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, May 7

Match 1 - Cook Islands vs Thailand, 11:00 AM

Thursday, May 8

Match 2 - Japan vs Thailand, 11:00 AM

Friday, May 9

Match 3 - Thailand vs Cook Islands, 6:00 AM

Match 4 - Japan vs Cook Islands, 11:00 AM

Ad

Saturday, May 10

Match 5 - Japan vs Thailand, 6:00 AM

Match 6 - Japan vs Cook Islands, 11:00 AM

Sunday, May 11

Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 AM

Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Japan

Ad

Alester Fleming, Dylan Fletcher, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Koji Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Shogo Kimura, Shoma Slater, Tsuyoshi Takada, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Kazuma Stafford, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Dobell, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Ghufran Mir, Marcus Thurgate, Shirai-Patmore, Wataru Miyauchi, Charles Hinze, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Supun Navaratne, Zubair Khan

Thailand

Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Phanuphong Thongsa, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Jandre Coetzee, Mukesh Thakur, Narawit Nuntarach, Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Akshaykumar Yadav, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan, Wiraphan Ngowhuad

Ad

Cook Islands

Ben Vakatini, Hayden Dickson, James Pickering, Jared Tutty, Milton Kavana, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cameron Thorp, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Paani Vaialo, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Oscar Taylor, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️